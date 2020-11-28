Tree of Lights: A unique way to remember a loved one

As the holidays approach, the bright lights, joyful laughter and cheerfulness can be difficult to embrace for those who mourn a loved one. A beautiful and somewhat unique way to honor and remember him or her is by donating to CHI Health at Home and have a light lit in their honor on the Tree of Lights outside St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
“There are different light colors for different levels of giving and all the money goes back into our hospice program,” said Lori Czech, social worker at CHI Health at Home.
The funds that are donated are used to pay for services and items, such as massages, educational books, music and more to enhance their hospice patients’ level of comfort. More often than not, insurance companies don’t cover the cost of those, Czech said.
This year marks 35 years since the non-profit hospice program in Little Falls was founded in 1985. One registered nurse, Marla Nagel, had a genuine heart and passion for helping people, especially those who were at the end of their life, said her friend and co-worker Karen Dolan, who retired a year after Marla died suddenly in 2004.
Dolan said Marla had a great impact on the community, more than many people may know, simply because she was a very humble person who never sought any recognition. Rather, she lifted others up and said she was just part of the team.
As Marla was a long-time medical charge nurse at the medical floor at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital, she cared for many patients. Back then, those who were in the last stages of their life were cared for on the medical floor in comparison to now when most will either go to a nursing home or choose hospice in their own home, Dolan said.
“Marla was very instrumental in getting the first hospice room at St. Gabriel’s, which was on the medical floor. At that time, it was just a bed, a hideaway bed, a microwave and a coffee pot,” she said.
Marla also made quilts for the hospice room that patients and their families could use. Then, when the patient was gone, she brought home the colored bedsheets, pillow cases and other fabrics that had been donated to the room, washed them and then brought them all back to the hospice room.
“The hospital continued to do all the hospital laundry that was used in that room and she laundered the nice pillow cases and sheets,” Dolan said.
Continuously seeking ways to improve the hospice experience for patients and their families, Marla was very instrumental in expanding the hospice room to include a separate area for the family, a kitchenette and a shower for the patient and family members to use. Before, they had to walk across the medical floor to use a public shower, Dolan said.
While that specific project was not fully completed until after Marla died, Dolan said she is remembered in the hearts of many for the huge impact she had on the community. It’s an impact that still affects those who receive hospice care from CHI Health at Home.
Dolan said that during Marla’s time at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, she served on the hospice community board and early on, took on the role of fundraising for the hospice program. Back then, there were a lot of things that were not covered by insurance. Some common items, but perhaps a little bit taken for granted now, were food supplements that tasted better and pull-ups.
“Pull-ups back then were expensive and rare, but there was so much more dignity to a pull-up than what we used to make a diaper on a person,” Dolan said.
One of Marla’s fundraising ideas in 1990 was the Tree of Lights, Dolan said. A few years later, Marla started making handmade ornaments that were given to those who donated a specific amount or more. The ornaments were different from year to year and she also added the year to each. The ornament represented a unique, warm and loving way of remembering a loved one right at home, Dolan said.
“She made hundreds of them,” said Marla’s husband, Ron Nagel.
The first connection Mary Tschida of Pierz had with the Tree of Lights was in 1996. That summer she had lost her mom, Caroline Scholl, to pancreatic cancer.
“Hospice was involved and prior to that, I had no idea what hospice was really about. Throughout all that, hospice was our go-to people and they helped us tremendously, especially that last month,” Mary said.
That same year, Mary’s husband, Don, donated to CHI Health at Home in memory of his mother-in-law and brought home an ornament that he later gave to Mary for Christmas. It soon became a tradition for him to give her an ornament every year. Now they pick it out together, she said.
Along with her regular Christmas tree, Mary also keeps a smaller tree she refers to as her memory tree. Each ornament is hung lovingly and carefully in memory of her mom and others they have lost over the years.
The tradition has also carried over to other family members who now have their own memory tree, Mary said.
Since Marla died in 2004, her husband, Ron, carried on the tradition of the ornaments. Like his wife, seeking no recognition, he has purchased and donated the ornaments to CHI Health at Home every year.
“I am not going to quit as long as I am alive,” he said.
Ron has also continued to maintain the hospice room, that was later named after her in her honor, by purchasing furniture and other items. He also offers a nursing scholarship at the Little Falls Community High School in Marla’s memory, Dolan said.
Other fundraisers Marla was instrumental in include the motorcycle ride for hospice. Members have also organized hayrides, snowmobile runs and more.
For many years, the lighted Tree of Lights could be found in front of the Morrison County Government Center. However, after the trees there grew too large for lights to be hung safely, it was moved to outside the main entrance of CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, said Kathy Lange, former foundation director.
To make a donation to CHI Health at Home for Tree of Lights or for more information, call (320) 631-5575.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.