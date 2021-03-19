William Roger Tschida, 53, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 15, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle being driven with a cracked windshield.
Upon stopping the vehicle, the deputy identified the driver as Tschida. While speaking with Tschida, the deputy allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in plain view.
The deputy asked Tschida to step out of the vehicle, at which time he allegedly observed a container in his left pocket. The container contained what appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint. It later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 5.97 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Tschida faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
