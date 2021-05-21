Miles Jerome Nickaboine, 34, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of felony possession of heroin and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 13, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he observed a vehicle failing to properly signal a turn. He stopped the vehicle, but prior to stopping, the officer noted the driver was making “numerous furtive gestures.”
After stopping, the driver — later identified as Nickaboine — exited the vehicle and “was reaching around inside of his pockets and inside the vehicle,” according to the complaint.
The deputy placed Nickaboine in handcuffs and searched him for weapons. During the search, he allegedly found some plastic bags containing a powdery substance in Nickaboine’s pocket. He admitted it was heroin, according to the complaint. The bags weighed approximately 6.4 grams with packaging and field-tested positive for heroin.
Dispatch also advised the deputy that Nickaboine had a felony Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest and that his driver’s license had been canceled.
If convicted, Nickaboine faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the drug charge, and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor.
