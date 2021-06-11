Anthony Steven Kalland, 41, Princeton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 1, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine traffic patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle pass by him with potentially illegal dark tint. He also noted that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Kalland.
According to the complaint, both Kalland and his passenger showed signs of recent drug use. The trooper also noted that there were bladed weapons, a butane torch lighter and what he believed to be a meth pipe in plain view. Kalland allegedly admitted that the item was a meth pipe, and that there was methamphetamine in a leather pouch next to his seat.
The trooper used a K-9 officer to search the vehicle, who located the aforementioned leather pouch. The powder inside field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 19.1 grams in the baggie.
If convicted, Kalland faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or up to $250,000 in fines.
