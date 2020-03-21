Corinna Moeller, a Second Amendment sanctuary supporter, and catalyst for Morrison County’s Second Amendment Facebook group, arranged a town hall for government officials and supporters to talk about concerns over red flag laws and universal background checks.
Around 60 people attended the event, Sunday March 15, to hear speakers: Rob Doar of the Gun Owners Caucus, Rep. Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls and Morrison County Commissioner Mike Wilson.
Kresha took the microphone first to mention the ongoing collaboration between key Republicans, the NRA and the Gun Owners Caucus and the work they’ve done to prevent new gun legislation.
“Before any of us were elected we were in your shoes, just as pissed off about these laws as you are,” he said.
Since he’s been in office, Kresha said he can confidently say that he knows that Morrison County would not elect anyone who doesn’t support the Second Amendment. He also noted his limitation with federal law, just as county boards have limitations with state laws, they cannot choose which ones to follow.
With that, he stressed the importance of people coming together and electing officials that will fight for their values and uphold their Second Amendment rights.
In February, the House passed bill HF8 to expand background checks to personal gun transfers, and HF9 which would allow family members or law enforcement to temporarily remove a person’s gun from their home if a judge determined they were a threat to themselves or others.
Mekeland spoke briefly about his involvement in one of the first petitions for Second Amendment committed counties and has helped others submit petitions since.
Doar came on to explain what the proposed legislation means. What the bill deems an “extreme risk protection order” Doar calls the “firearm confiscation law.”
“At the surface level what they’ll tell you is they want to get guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others, and at the surface level that sounds reasonable,” he said.
Where it all gets tricky is in the details, Doar said, which not everyone understands.
“This bill says that through an ex parte process anybody can go to law enforcement and make an accusation. Ex parte means that you are not there, not present to offer your side of the story,” he said.
The bill House File 9, says, “A bill for an act relating to public safety; enabling law enforcement and family members to petition a court to prohibit people from possessing firearms if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others by possessing a firearm…”
Many of the 17 states with red flag laws in place, only allow family, household members, a judge or law enforcement to petition the temporary removal of a firearm from a dangerous or mentally unsound person, and must present evidence that the person is a danger to themselves or others.
“The first time you know an accusation is against you is when a sheriff knocks on the door and asks for your firearm,” Doar said.
According to Doar, the Minnesota Sheriffs Association and the state Police Officer Association oppose the legislation for safety concerns of their officers and because it violates the right to due process.
The bill also states that a hearing shall be scheduled no later than 14 days after the temporary removal of firearms occurred.
“At the hearing, the petitioner must prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the respondent poses a significant danger of bodily harm to self or other persons by possessing a firearm. If the court finds there is reasonable grounds that the respondent poses a significant danger of bodily harm to the respondent’s self or to other persons by possessing a firearm, and the respondent presents an immediate and present danger of bodily harm, the court shall issue an ex parte emergency order prohibiting the respondent from possessing a firearm for the duration of the order.”
If someone falsely petitions for the removal of a firearm with a malicious intent, they are guilty of a misdemeanor.
Next, Doar spoke about House File 8, the universal background check bill, which expands background checks from sales to personal transfers. He used Kresha as an example.
“If Ron’s going to be hunting next weekend and he needs to borrow a shotgun and I loan him a shotgun for the weekend, that is a transfer,” Doar said.
What the bill proposes, he said, is that he and Kresha would need to go to a federally licensed dealer and pay for a background check. Then when Kresha would want to return the gun, Doar said he would have to pay for a background check for himself to take his own gun back.
Before that, Doar said Kresha would need to register as a gun owner and get a permit to purchase in the state.
House File 8 section 3. Forms, states, “Chiefs of police and sheriffs shall make transferee permit application forms available throughout the community. There shall be no charge for forms, reports, investigations, notifications, waivers or any other act performed or materials provided by a government employee or agency in connection with application for or issuance of a transferee permit.”
All of the exchanges would be documented on a piece of paper, he said, which needs to be kept for life and if it were to be lost or in any way not produced for an officer, the party is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.
House File 8 says, “Both the transferor and the transferee must retain a copy of the record of transfer and any attachments to the record of transfer for 20 years from the date of the transfer. A copy in digital form shall be acceptable for the purposes of this paragraph.”
Although Doar is confident this legislation will not pass this session, he informed attendees that if they were passed, the county does not have the authority to prevent the enforcement of or to nullify such laws.
But, he said, they can pass ordinances to prevent the allocation of resources to causes they feel infringe on Second Amendment rights. Counties can be mindful of constitutional laws when creating the budget, Doar said.
So if there were funds needed for an assault weapon buyback program, the county could choose not to fund it. However, he said, they cannot keep funding from the Sheriff’s Office.
The county can use all legal means to defend the Second Amendment, Doar said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson attended the meeting to show his support for further discussion of the topic and clarify the Board’s commitment to the Second Amendment.
“The commissioners do support the Second Amendment. When you asked for a resolution we gave you one. It wasn’t quite what you were looking for so you asked us to take it off the table, so we did. And we’re here today to find out what your thoughts are but when we give out a resolution, we feel that we also have to be able to enforce that if that happens and that’s where we have a problem with a couple of questions that are in there,” he said.
The commissioner said that although he cannot speak for any other Board members, he is happy to look forward to further discussion, preferably in person and not on Facebook.
