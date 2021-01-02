2020 was, in many ways, an eventful year; even though most of the events Morrison County residents are accustomed to were canceled. Though life was changed in a big way by COVID-19, life still happened all around, despite the virus. Clockwise from top left: Family members of Morrison County fallen officers John Stack and Andrew Herlitz were present for a dedication of the Fallen Officers Memorial in October. Grace Stumpf proudly displayed her “I Voted” sticker during the November election. Pierz resident Jenny Halsted was the recipient of a new heart. Terry and Ardis Sandstrom were among the homeowners at Lake Shamineau who had to abandon their homes due to rising waters. Bars and restaurants, such as the 10 Spot in Royalton (pictured) were forced to shut down twice in hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19. A late June storm dumped nearly 9 inches of rain on Morrison County, causing flash floods that took out power and wreaked havoc on motorists. Priests from local Catholic churches gathered at LF Radio to celebrate Mass due to stay-at-home orders that made in-person services impossible. An artist rendering from Locus Architecture shows the proposed 30-acre facility that the Minnesota Military History Museum would like to build near Camp Ripley.