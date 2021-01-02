It was certainly a year no one will forget.
The year 2020 has been anything but normal. A (hopefully) once-in-a-century pandemic turned life as we know it on its head. Stay-at-home orders in the spring brought many people’s routines to a halt; not that there was much to do for anyone who did venture out, anyway. Businesses were temporarily closed, schools went to distance learning and high school sports and events large and small were canceled. All of this was to slow the spread of an unseen enemy — the novel coronavirus which caused an infection known as COVID-19.
We learned a new vocabulary in 2020. Phrases such as “social distancing,” “flatten the curve” and “mask up” became parts of our daily vernacular. We learned how to use Zoom and other online video chat platforms; and we were reminded that our real heroes don’t wear capes or jersey numbers on their backs.
It wasn’t all COVID-19, however. In November, more people nationwide cast their ballots than in any previous election in history. Those numbers were reflected locally, as Republican Incumbent Donald Trump saw heavy support in Morrison County; though he was ultimately defeated by Democrat challenger Joe Biden.
The year 2020 tested us locally with rising waters on Lake Shamineau that forced some residents from their homes and eventually prompted the county to take control of a pumping project. Wild weather over the summer dropped nearly 9 inches of rain on Morrison County in one June storm, before summer drew toward its conclusion with a storm that brought three tornadoes our way.
There were also triumphs. Having outgrown its space at Camp Ripley, a new Minnesota Military Museum received support and funding in the state bonding bill. Fallen law enforcement officers were honored with a new memorial in Little Falls, and a Pierz woman was on the receiving end of a new heart.
After an eventful year, here are the Top 10 stories of 2020:
1 Morrison County reports first COVID-19 case in late April; first death in June
Morrison County was among the last of Minnesota’s 87 counties to have a confirmed case of COVID-19. But, on April 18, it arrived.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed a resident under the age of 30 who had no known travel history had tested positive for the virus.
The number of people infected in the county remained relatively low until the fall, when it ballooned during a second wave. As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2,902 Morrison County residents had tested positive.
On June 10, the county experienced its first casualty of COVID-19 when a resident in their 70s died as a result of contracting the virus.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual,” said Brad Vold, Morrison County Public Health and Social Services director. “This death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”
The death was the first of 43 in the county as of Dec. 30. Nationwide, more than 335,000 people had died from COVID-19 by year’s end.
2 Walz closes schools in an attempt to “flatten the curve”
On March 15, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all K-12 schools to close for eight days in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
The order, which went into effect on March 18, was the first of many in the pandemic to have a local impact as area districts rushed to put together plans for “distance learning.” Though the order was initially set to expire on March 27, it was eventually extended to the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
When schools readied to open again in the fall, the state initiated a plan that allowed local school boards to decide whether or not in-person learning would be an option and to whom at the outset of the 2020-2021 school year.
By Oct. 4, both Little Falls and Pierz school districts had gone to hybrid models wherein young elementary students went to school in person while older children moved to distance learning. Other area districts soon followed suit.
Walz announced on Dec. 16 that elementary students will be allowed to return for in-person learning on Jan. 18, 2021.
3 Shelter in place order issued; faith groups get creative
Walz announced a “shelter in place” order on March 25, urging residents to voluntarily limit activity outside of the home to trips for essential items, doctor’s appointments, socially distanced outdoor activities, caring for a loved one or work in job fields deemed exempt in the order.
Much like the order closing schools just 10 days earlier, the decision was made in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the time, Minnesota had recorded 346 positive cases along with 41 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, released a comment on the order along with a list of local businesses he encouraged people to support.
“I understand the stress, confusion and anxiety that many Minnesotans are feeling during this uncertain time,” he said. “Please know that legislators at the state and federal level are working together to provide assistance to families and businesses. The Minnesota Legislature will be meeting tomorrow to pass additional COVID-19 response legislation.”
The restrictions forced many Minnesotans to get creative in the way they conduct business, and even socialize. The faith community was no different.
Churches in Morrison County and throughout the world began hosting services online via video streaming platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube. For some, this was a new way to get out the Good Word. For others, it meant ramping up efforts that had already been in place; though certainly in lesser forms.
“My wife and I did a Facebook live post last week where we updated the church regarding the online service, shared some scripture, encouragement, invited people to contact us with prayer requests and other needs and prayed for our world, health care workers, the sick and those that are now out of work,” said Keith Thompson, pastor of Living Hope Church in Little Falls.
“We were amazed to have well over 700 people watch the video live or throughout the next few days,” he said. “I will be doing this at least once a week.”
4 Voter turnout big in Morrison County; Trump dominates
As a record number of voters took part in one of the most fiercely competitive Presidential elections in American history on Nov. 3, Morrison County mirrored what was happening nationally in terms of voter turnout.
Morrison County saw nearly 93% of registered voters cast a ballot in 2020, helping Minnesota lead the nation in voter turnout for the second straight general election.
Differing from the results of the Presidential election nationally, Morrison County voted heavily in favor of Republican Incumbent President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The Republicans carried 75.78% of the 19,561 votes county-wide, racking up 14,821 in their favor.
Democrat Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, meanwhile, finished with 4,367 votes (22.33%). Nationally, the ticket ended up winning the Electoral College vote by a tally of 306 to 242 and claimed the popular vote by roughly 7.5 million.
Other Republicans on the ballot, including U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, U.S. Representative Pete Stauber, State Senator Paul Gazelka and Kresha fared exceptionally well in Morrison County, as well.
5 Minnesota goes into a second COVID-19 shutdown
An announcement by Walz on Nov. 18 effectively put Minnesota into its second shutdown due to COVID-19.
The state saw infections, the test positivity rate and, eventually, deaths, skyrocket as a result of the second wave of the disease. Hospitals throughout the state began feeling the stress of nearing capacity while health care providers themselves dealt with community spread of the virus.
In an attempt to get the surge under control, Walz issued a new order that included:
• All entertainment centers, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, etc., were to be closed;
• All bars and restaurants were closed to indoor dining or service. Takeout and delivery was allowed;
• All youth sports were paused for four weeks;
• All gyms and health clubs were to remain closed for four weeks;
• Weddings and funerals were allowed, but receptions were not; and
• Out-of-state travel was highly discouraged. Anyone who traveled into Minnesota from out of state was asked to quarantine for 14 days.
The youth sports provision included high school and junior high athletics, which were thrown into limbo for, essentially, the third time in less than a calendar year.
The spring 2020 season was eventually canceled as in-person learning and shelter in place orders remained in effect. In August, the Minnesota State High School League voted to postpone the 2020 football and volleyball seasons until spring 2021, only to reverse the decision in late September. The latter move allowed for shortened seasons beginning in mid-October.
The Nov. 18 order, however, ended the already shortened 2020 fall season prematurely and put the fate of the 2020-2021 winter season in peril. An announcement by Walz on Dec. 16, however, relieved the fears of some high school athletes and fans. Loosened restrictions allowed practices to begin on Jan. 4, 2021, with games scheduled to fire up on Jan. 14, 2021.
6 Summer brings flash flooding, tornadoes to Morrison County
It wouldn’t be a Minnesota summer without some wild weather.
Two storms in particular left their marks on Morrison County; one on June 29 and another on Aug. 14.
As a result of the June 29 storm, 8.76 inches of rain — a record for that day — fell locally. The deluge came over the course of about five hours, causing flash flooding throughout Morrison County, including on major thoroughfares such as Highway 27. Several residents and businesses also lost power as a result of the storm.
Morrison County Emergency Services Manager Victoria MacKissock reported three tornadoes touched down in the county on Aug. 14. Though nobody was injured in the storm, the twisters left damaged buildings and uprooted trees in their wake.
The largest tornado was measured as an EF-1 with wind speeds of 90 - 95 miles per hour. It hit near Cushing and caused damage to a trio of area businesses — Staples Sports, Lincoln Gas and Bait and a storage unit — while traveling north and northeast.
The other two twisters were smaller in size and strength, but still packed a wallop. An EF-0 (80-85 mph) touched down about seven miles northeast of Little Fall in Ripley Township. It was on the ground for about six miles, uprooting trees and damaging outbuildings in its path. The third tornado landed about two miles south of Hillman in eastern Morrison County, traveling about two or three miles and causing several trees to uproot.
“It was a very busy night for everybody,” MacKissock said. “Luckily, no one was injured.”
7 Lake Shamineau continues to rise before county steps in
The problem of rising waters on Lake Shamineau came to a head in the spring and early summer of 2020.
In late March, levels on the lake exceeded three feet above its high-water mark of 1,275 feet above sea level. The increasingly rising waters closed off the private road Ardis and Terry Sandstrom used to access the idyllic lake property they had purchased 17 years earlier to enjoy in their retirement years.
At the time, Ardis estimated the water was 6 1/2 - 7 feet higher than when they purchased the home.
“It was coming up that fast,” she said. “The part that is really under water the worst is where the township road hits our private road. My husband tried walking in there with his waders and the water was above his waders.”
The Sandstroms were far from alone. More than 30 families had evacuated homes and cabins on Lake Shamineau due to the endless battle with encroaching water levels.
Physical barriers such as sandbags had only gone so far for the Sandstroms and other homeowners in the area. And an attempt to receive emergency declaration for extra state funding had been denied because the flooding was not caused by a natural disaster or particular event, among other reasons.
On June 9, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted to take the point on a pumping project proposed by the Lake Shamineau Emergency Task Force, a group formed of local landowners, Lake Improvement District members and Lake Shamineau Association members. Morrison County Public Works Director Steve Backowski, who is overseeing the project for the county, estimated at the time that the project would cost in the neighborhood of $200,000. Each of the groups with interest in the project is sharing some of the cost.
The proposed plan was to install a force pump in the south ditch of County Road 203 extending into the east ditch of 30th Avenue. The group cleaned 2 1/2 miles out of a ditch along 30th Avenue. Water inflow was then diverted from entering the lake by creating a retention pond at culvert two and pumping it into the newly cleaned ditch. The water from that ditch flows into Fish Trap Creek.
It was estimated this system would alleviate about 9 inches of water from the lake annually, depending on the amount of precipitation the area gets.
“Who would have guessed that at 66, Terry and I would be homeless, living in a camper when it is 13 degrees and a coronavirus demanding that we stay home? This is a time to be thankful for family, good friends and belief in God,” Ardis said.
8 Fallen Officer Memorial built at historic courthouse
A new memorial dedicated to local officers who gave their lives in the line of duty was announced in August and, eventually, dedicated with a ceremony on Oct. 15.
Already enshrined in the memorial, which is situated on the west side of the historic courthouse in downtown Little Falls, are former Morrison County Sheriff John Stack and Chief Deputy Andrew Herlitz. On Oct. 15, 1965, Stack and Herlitz responded to a dispute between neighbors west of Sobieski. They were ambushed, and both men were killed at ages 45 and 55, respectively.
“We just want to keep their memory alive, and by doing that we felt that not only would a memorial be good for family members and the agency, but also for our community members, so their legacy will live on,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.
Family members of both Stack and Herlitz were on hand for the dedication ceremony, held 55 years to the day of the call that would be their last.
The memorial includes a granite cylinder inscribed with the fallen officers’ names and a granite bench. Larsen said, though he hopes it is never necessary, the names of any other local officers who die in the line of duty will be added to the memorial.
“It just brings up the fact that we have a dangerous job and we can’t forget about the people who put their life on the line for us, the family in the community that they serve,” Larsen said.
9 Minnesota Military Museum and Library takes steps toward expansion, relocation
The Minnesota Military Museum and Library is on the move.
The facility had out-grown its home of 40 years, a 5-acre plot on Camp Ripley. As artifacts continued to roll in and the layout of Camp Ripley changed, the location became increasingly ill-fit for the museum.
When the museum board acquired 32 acres of land across from the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — near the intersection of Highway 371 and Highway 115, just north of Little Falls — the wheels were put in motion to make the move.
“It is a plan that we developed to accomplish a couple different things: At this point the collection has outgrown the capacity we have to display it, and a second reason is that we love to have school groups come through, but we haven’t been able to let students explore on their own, so we’d love to have a more facilitative opportunity for people,” said Museum Director Randal Dietrich.
The new museum will be about 40,000 square feet in size.
The cost of the move was estimated at $16 million, much of which depended on the project’s inclusion in the state’s bonding bill. In late October, backed by local Rep. Kresha and Sen. Gazelka, the bonding bill included $13 million for the project.
Completion of the project is slated for spring 2023.
“I think it’s going to make us even more of a destination than we are now, and what I can see happening is growth in our area,” said Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka.
10 Pierz woman receives a new heart
Jenny Halsted returned home from a 110-day stay in Rochester on Valentine’s Day 2020 with a new heart.
Five years after first being diagnosed with heart failure, the 37-year-old media specialist at Pioneer Elementary in Pierz began experiencing more symptoms of her yet-to-be-diagnosed condition throughout 2019. An episode of extreme weakness at school on Sept. 20, 2019, sent Dalsted on a trip to the Mayo Clinic, where she eventually remained until Feb. 14, 2020.
She was put on the transplant list six days after being admitted at Mayo, and moved up on the priority list on Oct. 29 following further complications. Finally, early in the morning Nov. 16, 2019, she went into heart transplant surgery. Due to complications during the surgery, she remained under sedation until after Thanksgiving.
Slowly but surely, she worked her strength back up. She was able to move into the Gift of Hope House near the Mayo Clinic on Jan. 9. A little more than a month later, she was able to return home to Pierz.
Shortly before going home, she also finally received a diagnosis: arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes part of the heart muscle to be replaced by fatty cells that get stretched out. It is a condition for which a transplant would have been needed regardless of how early it had been diagnosed.
“I think it creates a sense of closure in finally knowing what it was, because no one ever really said; they just said it’s heart failure we don’t know what caused it,” Dalsted said. “And also knowing that there’s nothing that we could’ve done differently.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.