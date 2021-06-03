The top 10 honor students for the Little Falls Community High School Class of 2021 include, in order of their class rank:
Emma Gustafson is the daughter of Graham and Jessica Gustafson, and graduated at the top of her class with a 4.0 grade point average (gpa).
During high school, Gustafson participated on the swim and dive team and in Day of Caring activities. She plans to attend the University of St. Thomas to major in biology with future plans to enroll in medical school.
Aidan Hagen is the son of Christopher and Jennifer Hagen. He graduated second in his class with a 4.0 gpa.
Hagen was involved in cross-country, Nordic skiing, jazz band, trap shooting, brass quintet, Knowledge Bowl and robotics during high school.
He plans to attend Michigan Tech for computer science.
Leah Josephson, the daughter of Donald and Cheryl Josephson, graduated with a 3.993 and ranked third in her class.
Swimming, dance, track, Homecoming Committee, Prom Committee, LINK and FCA were activities that kept Josephson busy throughout high school.
She will attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to pursue a degree in secondary education and mathematics.
Lilly Ward, the daughter of Andy and Leanne Ward, graduated with a 3.993 gpa.
She was involved in one act play, robotics, the fall play and the spring musical.
Ward will attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) for electrical engineering with a minor in biomedical engineering.
Kaylee Zupko, the daughter of Michael and Carrie Zupko, graduated with a gpa of 3.993.
During high school, Zupko was involved in soccer, skiing, track, band, jazz band, LINK and Homecoming and Prom committees.
She is headed to the University of Minnesota - Duluth (UMD) to earn her bachelor’s degree.
Abigail Borash, the daughter of Wayne and Joyce Borash, earned a 3.986 gpa during her high school career.
Activities for Borash included cross-country, Nordic skiing, the spring musical, choir accompanist, band, jazz 1, LINK, Homecoming and Prom committees and FFA.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to pursue a degree in animation and digital media.
Kaden Kurr is the son of David and Lissa Kurr and graduated with a 3.985 gpa.
During high school, Kurr was involved in football, track and field and weight lifting.
He plans to attend UMD to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
Jacqueline Fiedler, the daughter of Chad and Kari Fiedler, graduated with a gpa of 3.978.
During high school, Fiedler was involved in Knowledge Bowl, speech, LINK and Drama Club.
She plans to attend Central Lakes College to pursue a degree as a medical assistant.
Taylor Jordan, the daughter of Kevin and Tara Jordan, graduated with a 3.977 gpa.
During high school, Jordan participated in volleyball and basketball, soccer, LINK and was on the Homecoming Committee.
She will attend Concordia College in Moorhead to continue her basketball career and to major in health/physical education.
Tristan Gallus is the son of Kurt Gallus and Melissa Holst. He graduated with a gpa of 3.959.
Gallus participated in speech, Art Club, Knowledge Bowl, the spring musical, fall play, one act play, Target and LINK, during high school.
Gallus plans to become a therapist to help people who are struggling.
Graduation ceremonies at Little Falls Community High School were held Sunday, May 30.
