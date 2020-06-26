To the Editor:
Minnesota is building more commercial truck weigh stations all over the state. If a truck rolls across one of these and is found to be overweight, the driver is responsible for the fine and the citation goes on his/her record.
This is an easy way of shaking down some of the blue collar people who keep our economy rolling. At the same time, we watch as violent mobs are allowed to grow in size, strength and confidence as they destroy public and private property.
Who’s making policies such as this? Governor Walz and his associates in the Democrat-Farmer-Laborer Party. Elections have consequences.
— Jason Malisheske, Upsala
