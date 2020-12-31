To the Editor:
Last week I entered the Royal, wearing a mask to protect others, as recommended. The first thing I heard was someone not wearing a mask asking me, “How many masks did you buy?” It was Ron Kresha.
Earlier, I read that Paul Gazelka and other Republicans who attended a gathering at a restaurant without masks had COVID, and later Sen. Relph died from COVID which his family believes he got at that gathering.
Forty Morrison residents have died from COVID, yet our elected representatives show little regard for protecting others’ right to life.
Local media and letter writers dismissed Covid as a hoax, no worse than flu, or told us we’ll die sometime anyway. Worse, people with no knowledge of how tough government decisions are made are criticizing Walz and the Democratic party for “shutting down Minnesota.”
Walz did his best to keep things open as much as possible while protecting life. Compare Minnesota with other states to see that. Those who say otherwise need to listen to facts once in awhile. If those complaining about business closures would have followed restrictions themselves, we’d have less needless suffering, deaths and business closures now. Don’t blame Walz, look in the mirror.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.