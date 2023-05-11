Tom Hoggarth, Little Falls, has been a tremendous volunteer for the Golfers Organized of Little Falls (G.O.L.F). So much so, that he was honored by receiving the Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year award.
An anonymous nominator had only great things to say about him. “As our Chamber Board president, Tom has gone above and beyond. He agreed to stay as president a second year and has helped with our transitions at the Chamber. Tom is available, friendly and kind and he embodies what our Chamber represents,” read the nomination.
Hoggarth had been a long-time member of the Little Falls Country Club, but it wasn’t until Al Bauman came to him with a proposition back in 2008.
“Al Bauman came to me and he said the course needed a fairway mower and didn’t have money for it,” Hoggarth said. “The course was city-run, city-owned, and the clubhouse manager didn’t want to go to the city and ask for it so he asked Al what he could do. Al said ‘Let’s have a fundraiser tournament and get you a new fairway motor.’ So Al came to me and asked if I would help with that.”
When asked, Hoggarth was just a member. He had been involved with the comfort station in the middle of the course and maybe a few other things but nothing as involved as a fundraiser tournament.
Hoggarth said he and Bauman started the tournament, along with a bunch of other members from the Extravaganza Golf Committee and it’s been an annual event ever since. From the tournament alone, Hoggarth said they average around $20,000 a year with around $5,000 going toward expenses, netting $15,000 every year that goes toward the organization. The money is used for things like maintaining the golf course and the Little Falls High School golf teams.
“We support the city-owned community services. They have kids out here from ages 7-17. They come out here and golf for free. They have a golf program and we sponsor that,” he said.
Sponsoring these young children opens the door for them to learn the sport and develop a passion for it, all while being active in the community, something that Hoggarth loves to see.
In 2017, Hoggarth said some members asked them to look into getting a nonprofit certification license through the state of Minnesota, which would allow them to receive donations to the program. That’s ultimately when G.O.L.F. was founded, Hoggarth said.
Since then, Hoggarth has been a part of the G.O.L.F. Board as the secretary treasurer and helps make sure the money received goes to the proper places throughout the organization.
Hoggarth and the Board also takes into consideration any comments or suggestions from the members. Most of the money goes toward equipment and maintaining the course, paving cart paths and keeping the course clean.
Although his name will be attributed to the award, Hoggarth was quick to give everyone else the credit.
“Our greens guy is the best guy we’ve ever had, Ethan Ballou. There’s been no damage. He’s been here two years and there’s no damage from frost,” he said.
“This isn’t just me,” Hoggarth said. “There’s a big group of people. There’s the Extravaganza Committee, the whole membership of the course and the G.O.L.F. Board do a lot of work, too. In my home life, in my Extravaganza life, in my golf life, in the Chamber Board life, in my work life, I have got a lot of people surrounding me to make me look good. So it’s not just me.”
He and his wife, Teri, and his family moved here 27 years ago and they’ve loved the community ever since. He said he and his whole family are thankful and felt they wanted to give back, and they have. He was inspired by a quote by legendary college football coach, Lou Holtz, but put his own spin on it.
“If you want to be happy for an hour, eat a steak. If you want to be happy for a day, go golfing. If you want to be happy for a week, go on a cruise. If you want to be happy for a month, buy a car. But if you want to be happy for the rest of your life, give service to others,” Hoggarth said.
Hoggarth will be honored at the Chamber’s annual meeting Thursday, May 18, at the Little Falls Ballroom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.