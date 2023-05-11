tom
Tom Hoggarth next to the bench dedicated to his friend Al Bauman, the man who helped get him started with the Little Falls Fundraiser Tournament and, ultimately, the G.O.L.F. program.

Tom Hoggarth, Little Falls, has been a tremendous volunteer for the Golfers Organized of Little Falls (G.O.L.F). So much so, that he was honored by receiving the Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year award.

An anonymous nominator had only great things to say about him. “As our Chamber Board president, Tom has gone above and beyond. He agreed to stay as president a second year and has helped with our transitions at the Chamber. Tom is available, friendly and kind and he embodies what our Chamber represents,” read the nomination.

