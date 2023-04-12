bills standard

Bill’s Standard Service helps keep vehicles up to date any time drivers come in for an oil change. Pictured are, (from left): Mike Norstegard, owners Josh Bloom and MaryAnne Bloom and Jacob Woitalla.

With spring season right around the corner, some may think taking their car in for a checkup is less important than doing so in the winter. Winter conditions are harsher than spring and yield more dangerous road conditions, but it is still important for drivers to take their cars in for checkups. Despite the seemingly never-ending cold temperatures, Josh Bloom, owner of Bill’s Standard Service in Little Falls, helped provide some tips and information about how to take care of a vehicle once spring arrives.

Bloom has been working as a mechanic for nearly 30 years at Bill’s Standard, since he was 16. In his nearly three decades of service, he has plenty of knowledge that could help people keep their cars running safer and longer.

Mike Norstegard does a checkup on a vehicle brought in to Bill’s Standard. 

