With spring season right around the corner, some may think taking their car in for a checkup is less important than doing so in the winter. Winter conditions are harsher than spring and yield more dangerous road conditions, but it is still important for drivers to take their cars in for checkups. Despite the seemingly never-ending cold temperatures, Josh Bloom, owner of Bill’s Standard Service in Little Falls, helped provide some tips and information about how to take care of a vehicle once spring arrives.
Bloom has been working as a mechanic for nearly 30 years at Bill’s Standard, since he was 16. In his nearly three decades of service, he has plenty of knowledge that could help people keep their cars running safer and longer.
“So spring is a good time to get the vehicles serviced,” he said. “Over the winter, they build up condensation in all the oils and the engine, so it’s a good time to get the oil changed.”
Along with getting the oil changed, most shops, like Bill’s Standard, will also give the vehicle a complimentary look-over, making sure that the suspension, tires and other things are working properly, free of charge.
“With summer being so busy, everybody wants to travel,” Bloom said. “They don’t want to be broke down in the middle of their travels. Spring is a good time to go over all that stuff. It’s not quite as busy.”
Bloom recommends that people come in around 3,000 miles for a conventional oil change. When drivers do that, he said, the mechanics also take a look at a driver’s long-term maintenance, to make sure that nothing is at risk of breaking down during use.
“We take a closer look at long-term maintenance stuff, like all the fluids,” he said. “What the fluids are going to look like during the summer. Differential oils need to be changed. Something that isn’t something that you do on a regular 3,000 mile oil change.”
Stuff that drivers don’t regularly replace, mechanics check over, just to keep drivers from having trouble on the road.
Bloom warns of the possible consequences of not coming in for routine checkups, saying mechanics can get ahead of any other problems that drivers may have.
“If somebody comes in just for an oil change and they have a loose wheel bearing, we can tell them before they’re sitting on the side of the road and they can’t drive it,” he said.
According to Bloom, Bill’s Standard has a checklist of about 30 things that mechanics go through whenever they have a car come in.
In the event that drivers do get stuck on the side of the road by whatever means, Bloom says there are several items they should always have in the vehicle to help. Drivers should keep energy bars and water just in case they get hungry or thirsty. Drivers should always have a blanket or something to keep them warm in case they break down at night when the temperatures are cooler.
He said drivers should also have flashlights or some sort of flare to get other drivers’ attention for assistance, or to simply let others know there’s a vehicle and people on the side of the road. Some other things that might help drivers are jumper cables and tire pressure gauges.
While spring may not seem as dangerous to drive in as winter, Bloom said that potholes can also be damaging to the vehicle.
“Potholes are really bad in the spring,” Bloom said. “We get vehicles in here all the time that hit a hole and now their wheels are pointed in a different direction because it bent the suspension.”
Bloom reiterates that these are some of the things that mechanics check for whenever a vehicle comes in. They check the suspensions and the tire wear. If one side of the tire is balding or wearing down more than the other side, it can mean that the vehicle has an alignment or suspension problem.
One reason drivers may avoid getting a checkup is because they may not want to pay for it. Bloom said while customers are charged for the oil change, the full look-over for the car is free and goes a long way to preventing any accidents or catching them before they happen. If the car never comes into a shop for a checkup, drivers run the risk of spending more than the cost of an oil change.
“You’re looking at a set of tires if you knock something out,” Bloom said. “A lot of vehicles, being all wheel drive, you can’t replace just one tire. When one goes bad, you have to replace all four. That can be a huge expense, $800 – $1,000 for that, plus alignment can be another $100.”
Bloom said most shops offer a free checkup with an oil change to help prevent anything from going wrong when drivers are on the road. Some ways to find good shops are to check out reviews online and do extra research. Drivers can find out which shops are ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified and how long they have been in business.
Bloom said that Little Falls is very lucky to have as many good shops as it does in town. Even though they offer competition, he says it’s good competition and he and the others at Bill’s Standard get along with the other shops and they all work together to get the job done.
