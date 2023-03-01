    When Tina Yorek, administrative assistant at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, was notified she was selected as March Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, she was flattered more than anything. While she appreciates the recognition, Yorek said it’s really a team effort at Habitat.

    Yorek was nominated for the recognition by Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kathy Lange in October 2022. She wrote, “She began her duties one year ago and has embraced her new position, along with homeschooling her 14-year-old son full time. Tina became very engaged in not only the work of Habitat, but its Christian mission.”

Tina Yorek named March Employee of the Month
Since Tina Yorek started working at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, she has learned a lot about the housing need in the community.

