Tina Yorek named March Employee of the Month

When Tina Yorek, administrative assistant at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, was notified she was selected as March Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, she was flattered more than anything. While she appreciates the recognition, Yorek said it’s really a team effort at Habitat.
Yorek was nominated for the recognition by Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kathy Lange in October 2022. She wrote, “She began her duties one year ago and has embraced her new position, along with homeschooling her 14-year-old son full time. Tina became very engaged in not only the work of Habitat, but its Christian mission.”
Lange wrote Yorek “took the lead in introducing her own church, the Community Covenant Church in Upsala, that allowed our board president and executive director present opportunities for volunteerism and support during a Sunday service.”
In the nomination, Lange wrote that the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County is looking to build a home in Upsala in the near future.
“Tina loves to organize and took it upon herself to organize our storage unit, which is full of everything from carpenter tools and building supplies to signs and fundraising items. Everything is logged and neatly placed on shelves where it is easy to find,” Lange wrote.
In addition, Lange wrote that Yorek “goes from the physical work to, as she refers to it, ‘making things pretty.’ Any flyer, poster, our newsletters or any other necessary forms, she designs beautifully and thoughtfully. She comes into the office ready to help with anything that is needed that day with a smile and positive attitude.”
Lange wrote Yorek’s “best attribute was relayed when she stated that since working for Habitat for Humanity, she realized the importance of community work and would like to get more involved in other aspects of the community. Tina is such an asset to Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County and we look forward to seeing her future work within our communities here in Morrison County.”
Yorek started working for Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County in October 2021. Looking back, it was a Facebook ad that piqued her interest for the position. At that time, she was scanning different job ads with somebody else in mind, but when she ran across the ad for Habitat, she knew it would be a good fit, she said.
Administrative work is not a new concept for Yorek. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical and Community College in 2005 with an associate’s degree in administrative support. The skills have also come in handy while homeschooling her son, Evan.
Yorek said working at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County has been very rewarding and enlightening, especially how the organization works. One thing she has found many people misunderstand is the fact that Habitat isn’t a giveaway program, where selected homeowners are simply given a house.
“These homeowners do pay a mortgage like the rest of us. We just help finance them, when perhaps they wouldn’t be able to get financing through a traditional bank,” she said.,
The organization also aim to build the homes at a low cost. The labor is completed by volunteers and the homeowners. Each selected homeowner is also required to volunteer for a minimum of 300 hours on the house build, she said.
“They learn a lot about taking care of their house and how their house is constructed. It’s empowering, especially for women, to be out there, literally pounding nails and running saws, and maybe they haven’t done that before in their life. It’s a whole new experience,” she said.
Through working at Habitat, Yorek said she has learned a lot about the need for affordable housing in Morrison County. Having always had access to secure housing, Yorek said it is an area she kind of took for granted before she learned more about the need in the community. Her eyes have also been opened to other needs people have, as well.
Yorek said most applications for a home build are single mothers.
“We hear their stories and we want to help them all, but we can’t. We can’t afford to help them all right now,” she said.
Besides working at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, Yorek enjoys volunteering in different capacities. In 2021, she was named Volunteer of the Year at Mounted Eagles in Brainerd.
When she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband Sam, and their son, Evan, being involved in a Bible study, weaving, walking, reading and more.
As Employee of the Month, Yorek received gift certificates from St. Francis Health and Recreation, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center, Johnny C’s Sports Bar, Reality Roasters, Brenda’s Seasonal Specialties, McDonald’s, Kinship of Morrison County and Coborn’s Marketplace. She also has a professional photo taken by Christina Johnson Photography.
