Tina Karst: Following her sisters’ footsteps

After her older sisters, Ashley (2008) and Teresa (2020 and 2021) were crowned Morrison County Dairy Princess, following in their footsteps was a given for Cristina “Tina” Karst of Pierz. Looking back, she recalls thinking that she couldn’t wait to be old enough to become the next princess.
“I guess in one way they handed down the crown,” she said.
Karst went through the process of becoming a dairy princess, Mid-March. The candidates are interviewed and judged on their performance. A lot of it comes down to knowledge about the dairy industry and a passion to educate others about it. In addition, at least one of the candidate’s parents or herself must be actively engaged in milk production that is for sale to a licensed plant during the current year, whether they own one or are employed at one.
Having grown up on a dairy farm owned by her parents, Richard and Janelle Karst, dairy has always been a part of her life as well as close to her heart, she said.
Karst said that although there were only three candidates this year and they all kind of knew they would likely get crowned, being interviewed and judged was still a little nerve-racking.
“You still want to look good and get a good score and good comments and all that,” she said.
While Karst studied and tried to anticipate what questions the judges would ask, she felt confident. A lot she already knew. She worked on her speech for two days, memorized it and delivered it well, she said.
Since Karst and the other dairy princesses were crowned in a coronation ceremony, they have attended a variety of events. Recently, she visited a classroom with elementary students and shared about the dairy industry. As sad as it is, she said, the reality is that many children, as well as adults, don’t know what the dairy industry is all about. Some may not even know that milk comes from a cow. But that’s what the dairy princess program is all about — to represent Minnesota’s farmers and connect with the consumers.
When dairy princesses make their appearances, they are dressed with a crown and sash, which are easy for people to recognize. It simply identifies who she is and what she represents, Karst said.
Handing out ice cream or other dairy products is also fun. It often gives herself and the others the opportunity to talk with people.
“People really want to know what you have to say,” she said.
In the next few months, Karst will be attending several different parades and other events, such as in Little Falls and Pierz. It is something she looks forward to, she said.
When Karst, who just graduated from Pierz Healy High School, isn’t carrying out her duties as a Morrison County dairy princess, she works at Subway in Pierz. She also stays busy with chores on the farm. One of her main responsibilities is to feed and care for the calves morning and night.
Having been a dancer since she was 3, Karst said she likes to dance. In the past, she has also been quite active in various sports. While she doesn’t have a horse, Karst said her cousin does and she likes to go horseback riding from time to time. Other enjoyments include spending time with her family and friends, being outdoors, going fishing and more. In addition, she and her mom tend to do some more “girly” activities, too, Karst said. Activities such as getting their nails done, going shopping and eating out. “Sometimes it’s just nice to get away,” she said.
Karst encourages people to engage with the dairy princesses whenever they spot them at an event. Meeting new people is always fun, she said.
