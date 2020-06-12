To the Editor:
Americans don’t agree on much these days but I believe all Americans agree that George Floyd’s death, at the hands of a police officer whose job is to promote public safety, was inhumane and cruel and it can never happen again to any individual. We all have a lot of reflecting and hopefully growing to do individually and as a state and country after seeing what has been happening to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) for years and now to George Floyd.
Many of us, myself included, have lived in predominantly white communities and don’t even realize we have experienced white privilege all of our lives. It is so important to listen to the voices and experiences of people of color and learn how they have been profiled and targeted for no reason except for the color of their skin. FBI data documents that racism in our country has increased significantly since 2016.
Now is the time to raise our voices and actively work for systemic change. Please check out the following resources to learn more about racism: Movies — Green Book, Just Mercy and Harriet, Documentary — 13th on Netflix and book — Waking Up White by Debby Irving.
– Vicki Spofford, Little Falls
