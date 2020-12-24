If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that COVID-19 affects almost every aspect of our lives: work, school, socializing, even getting our driver’s license. Currently, Morrison County License Center is open for walk-in services for standard driver’s license.
Appointments are required to receive a Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License. Appointments are encouraged to be made online at www.co.morrison.mn.us. You can also make appointments by contacting our office at (320) 632-0115.
The Governor extended the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, which means all MN Driver’s License and ID Cards that would expire between March 13, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021, are extended with an expiration date of February 28, 2021.
Minnesotans can use their standard license and ID card for federal purposes, including boarding domestic flights, until October 1, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the Real ID deadline to Oct. 1, 2021. At that time Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, you will need a Real ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID card, passport or a passport card. To find information on the required documents for Real ID or enhanced driver’s license, visit www.dps.mn.gov.
Minnesotans also have the option to renew their standard driver’s license or ID card online if they don’t need to change their name, address, signature or card number. To renew online, visit www.drive.mn.gov.
If you are renewing your standard driver’s license or ID card in person at our office you will notice your visit may be shortened if you don’t need changes to your name, address, signature or card number as a new photo and vision test may be opted out if you choose.
Looking to get a driver’s license but must take the knowledge test first? Currently the Little Falls exam station is temporarily closed. Fortunately, DPS and DVS have come up with creative ways to overcome some of those hurdles as Minnesotans can now take their class D knowledge test online. This online option will allow prospective drivers to take the class D knowledge test at a convenient time in the comfort of their home and will save you a trip into the office.
Here’s how it works: You can request to take your knowledge test online by following the prompts on the “Take a Class D Knowledge Test” section of www.drive.mn.gov.
Have you already renewed your driver’s license and are wondering where your license is? Currently, the turnaround time for a driver’s license renewal that you have processed within our office is taking 53 days for CDL’s and Enhanced driver’s license. But the Real IDs and standard driver’s licenses are taking 61 days to be processed. Processing times may vary, please wait for your temporary permit time of four months before contacting the state or deputy office.
Health and safety has been our top priority when developing protocols and procedures this year for customers who conduct their transactions within our office.
This spring, our office has moved to the west end of the government center complex which has allowed us more space to allow our doors to stay open for walk-in services while maintaining social distance. We ask for your patience when visiting our office and recognize it may take a little more time in the office this year as sanitizing procedures will be completed between each transaction.
We look forward to seeing you.
Chelsey Robinson is the auditor/treasurer for Morrison County.
