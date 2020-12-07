Tile drainage system allows for consistent crop yield

Installing a tiling system is something Ron Miller, co-owner of Parkview Acres in Little Falls, recommends farmers with fields that could benefit from one to do. It has served him and his brother and co-owner of Parkview Acres well for the last decade.
Miller said that while tiling is quite common in southern Minnesota and Iowa and has been done for more than a century, it is a somewhat new concept for farmers in Central Minnesota. A tile drainage system is like a plumbing system that is installed below the surface and consists of a network of pipes that allow subsurface water to drain into the tile line.
The Miller brothers, who crop farm about 1,800 acres with mainly corn and alfalfa, had a tiling system installed in the fields they believed would benefit the most from it. Fields that are flat, have a heavier soil and tend to create pools of water on the surface are prime candidates for a tiling system, Miller said.
“The tiling system allows the water to filtrate through the soil versus then just ponding and running off. It actually creates a reservoir for when rain comes by not having the top ground saturated,” he said.
Miller said that once a farmer has identified potential fields to be tiled, the next step in the process is to apply for a permit and to evaluate whether there are any wetlands or features that must be omitted that are associated with the field. This can be done by contacting the local Soil and Water Conservation District, which conducts the evaluation.
“You can’t have any loss of wetland due to the tiling process. You have to maintain the integrity of it. A fair number of fields don’t have any environmental challenges, so it’s basically pattern-tiled, but the fields that do have the environmental challenges do need to be addressed before you start the process,” he said.
How the water is dispersed in the tiling system also has to be taken into consideration. While some systems require a pump station and an inlet, others do not. For the Millers, the majority of their tiling systems include gravity fed outlets into an already existing drainage area.
“The tiling is one thing, then you have the water that leaves the tiles you also must address. You can’t just put a pipe out and dump it on your neighbor. That’s not a good thing,” he said.
Miller said that while some farmers choose to buy the equipment and install the tiling system themselves, many hire companies to do it for them. In general, it is a one-time deal.
“They come in and put in 4-inch tile and add a depth of about three or four feet and depending on the soil, they will space them according to the soil’s ability to release the water out of those soils. They do a pattern and then the tiles exit to a wetland or a drainage ditch,” Miller said.
Since the Millers had drainage tile systems installed, they have seen an increase in their crop yield as well as an increased consistency of the land producing a high crop yield. Having the systems also give them more peace of mind when faced with heavy rains and other precipation.
“You could have a rain event that in the past would have wiped out or drowned the crop in the field. With the tile, the water come, but doesn’t sit on the surface. The tiles allow the rainwater to soak into the soils and they are not saturated,” he said.
There are many things Miller likes about having the drainage tile systems. Besides the increased and consistent crop yield, it’s also easier to get into the fields to plant or to harvest than it was without them. With tiling, the crop is able to utilize the nutrients that are present rather than any nutrients added to the surface being washed out.
While the cost of tiling depends on the tiling intensity, looking back, Miller said the investment is definitely worth it in the long run. According to Jan Schultz with Schultz Auctioneers Landmark Realty, agricultural land with a fairly new tile drainage system that is in good working order can also increase the value of the land.
Miller said for the most part there is little to no maintenance needed on the drainage tile system he and his brother are using, although some systems that require a pump station and an inlet can require more. To ensure its effectiveness, Miller said it’s important to monitor the fields for potential water buildups. An area that suddenly holds water on the surface can be an indication that a tile is broken. Sometimes farming activities, such as tilling or a tractor, sprayer or other equipment gets stuck, can cause damage.
“If you end up with water in that field, you know something must have damaged the tile line, so you just have to identify it, dig and fix it,” Miller said.
The history of Parkview Acres began when Miller’s grandparents, Leonard and Rose Miller, came to Little Falls in 1946 to farm. Although they had rented several farms in Stearns County and in North Dakota, Little Falls ultimately became their home. It was a farm they could truly call their own, Miller said.
It was a dairy with a few cows, pigs and chickens. To help the farm keep going financially, Rose started a side-business out of their garage that inspired the farm’s original name — Miller’s Duck and Goose Farm.
“They were having some really tough times in the 1950s and my grandma, to help with the farm finances, started a hatchery and butchery of ducks and geese,” he said.
When Miller’s father, Kenneth, took over the farm many years later, Leonard and Rose moved to an area across the railroad tracks from the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls. Their business of hatching and butchering chickens, ducks and geese continued. Miller later started farming with his dad in 1981.
In 1986, Miller’s brother, Marv, returned home and the two took over the farm from their parents, Kenneth and Jeanette. It was when that partnership between the two brothers was formed that the farm officially became, “Parkview Acres.”
The brothers later expanded their agricultural business and founded the dairy farm, “Enchanted Dairy.”
The crops that are planted each year are used to feed the cows at Enchanted Dairy. With the drainage tile systems in place and their experience from using it for the last decade, they are at peace, knowing they will see another consistent and high crop yield, Miller said.
