Pierz Head Volleyball Coach Beth Fischer talks to her team before a practice. 

The Pierz Pioneers fielded a very good volleyball team last season and are determined to build off of that team going into the 2023 season.

Every year, teams have starters graduate and every team has to fill those gaps. Pierz had eight seniors on the team last season, but they have just as many girls step up to take their place.

lyndsey

Pioneers' Lyndsey Strohmeier sets the ball for her teammate in practice. 
  

