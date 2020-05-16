Tre Anthony Eggerud, 22, and Michael Jose Zuniga, 30, both of Thief River Falls and Jesus Sandoval Jr., 35, Little Canada, were each charged with felony first and second degree possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a May 11 incident when a patrol officer followed a suspect vehicle into a gas station parking lot, then back onto Highway 10 where the vehicle allegedly swayed along the fog line and the officer pulled it over.
The officer identified the driver as Eggerud, who allegedly admitted that the passengers Zuniga and Sandoval Jr., both smoked marijuana.
The officer conducted a K-9 search of the vehicle and allegedly found a box in the trunk containing a white crystal substance that later allegedly field-tested positive for 42.54 grams of methamphetamine.
There was also allegedly marijuana, needles and a digital scale in the vehicle.
The officer allegedly located an unloaded handgun and a loaded magazine.
In a statement, Eggerud allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and that he and the passengers brought the gun to Minneapolis to purchase drugs.
Zuniga allegedly denied touching the gun but stated that he has been using methamphetamine and asked one of the car’s passengers where to get drugs.
Sandoval Jr. allegedly stated that the group paid $1,200 for the drugs and reportedly admitted to knowing the gun was in the vehicle and that he held it.
If convicted, Eggerud, Zuniga and Sandoval Jr. all could face up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine.
