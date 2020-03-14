David Michael Thompson, 36, Lino Lakes, faces felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charges in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a March 5 incident, when an officer pulled over a suspect vehicle involved in a theft complaint.
An officer questioned the driver and the suspect allegedly involved in another case.
A second officer arrived to speak with Thompson, who had a warrant out for his arrest, in the back seat.
The officer reportedly told Thompson he was under arrest and allegedly observed Thompson place his hands in and out of his pockets, but could not determine what he was doing.
After Thomspon exited the vehicle, the officer allegedly saw a brown sunglasses case, which the driver claimed was not theirs and gave the officer permission to look inside.
The officer allegedly found hypodermic needles, a brown glass pipe, metal bowls and cotton balls, which field tested positive for presence of heroin.
A third officer on the scene alleged that he had seen the case in Thompson’s hands earlier.
If convicted, Thompson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
