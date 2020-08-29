Jaimie Lee Thompson, 31, Park Rapids, was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from an Oct. 6, 2019 incident, when an officer noticed a vehicle quickly pull into a convenience store parking lot in Motley, where several occupants exited and went inside the store.

After following them inside, the officer suspected that the suspects were flushing contraband down the toilet.

One person from the vehicle, identified as Thompson, entered the restroom where the officer later found a digital scale and a Remington pistol.

Thompson admitted that the pistol was hers and that she hid it in the bathroom.

She was previously convicted of a felony, making her ineligible to possess a firearm.

Thompson was sentenced to five years in prison with a five year stay, 15 years of supervised probation, fined $50 and credited for serving two days in local confinement.

