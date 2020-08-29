Jaimie Lee Thompson, 31, Park Rapids, was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from an Oct. 6, 2019 incident, when an officer noticed a vehicle quickly pull into a convenience store parking lot in Motley, where several occupants exited and went inside the store.
After following them inside, the officer suspected that the suspects were flushing contraband down the toilet.
One person from the vehicle, identified as Thompson, entered the restroom where the officer later found a digital scale and a Remington pistol.
Thompson admitted that the pistol was hers and that she hid it in the bathroom.
She was previously convicted of a felony, making her ineligible to possess a firearm.
Thompson was sentenced to five years in prison with a five year stay, 15 years of supervised probation, fined $50 and credited for serving two days in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.