Jaimie Thompson, 30, Park Rapids, has been charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from an Oct. 7 incident when a state trooper on patrol in Motley reportedly discovered a boy in the backseat of a car without a seat belt.
The vehicle allegedly pulled off the road and parked at a nearby gas station, where several people excited the vehicle towards the store entrance.
Law enforcement entered the store to find a male passenger allegedly entering the women’s restroom and flushing the toilet.
The trooper suspected illegal contraband. After reportedly talking with the passengers in the vehicle, a female later identified as Thompson had allegedly gone to the restroom as well, where the trooper reportedly found a digital scale and a Remington pistol in the trash can.
Law enforcement proceeded to confront the suspects who were allegedly parked outside of the gas station in a new location.
Thompson reportedly admitted that the pistol was hers and that she was not a convicted felon, but she was scared to be caught with it so she hid it in the bathroom.
It was later revealed that Thompson had a prior conviction in Isanti County.
If convicted, Thompson faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.