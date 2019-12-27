Jaimie Thompson, 30, Park Rapids, has been charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from an Oct. 7 incident when a state trooper on patrol in Motley reportedly discovered a boy in the backseat of a car without a seat belt.

The vehicle allegedly pulled off the road and parked at a nearby gas station, where several people excited the vehicle towards the store entrance.

Law enforcement entered the store to find a male passenger allegedly entering the women’s restroom and flushing the toilet.

The trooper suspected illegal contraband. After reportedly talking with the passengers in the vehicle, a female later identified as Thompson had allegedly gone to the restroom as well, where the trooper reportedly found a digital scale and a Remington pistol in the trash can.

Law enforcement proceeded to confront the suspects who were allegedly parked outside of the gas station in a new location.

Thompson reportedly admitted that the pistol was hers and that she was not a convicted felon, but she was scared to be caught with it so she hid it in the bathroom.

It was later revealed that Thompson had a prior conviction in Isanti County.

If convicted, Thompson faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

Tags

Load comments