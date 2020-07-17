To the Editor:

Being 88 years old, I enjoy interesting company. A short time ago, a young gentleman from South Dakota stopped to visit. When we talked about what has been happening in Minnesota, he said, “Can you imagine your governor asking Trump for $500 million to clean up the damage in the Twin Cities? (Which was his fault.) It appears as if your state is an insane asylum, with the patients giving orders.”

He made my day.

— Bernice Drywa, Pierz

