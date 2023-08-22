2023 Pierz Okt Medallion

Here is the third clue in the 2023 Pierz Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt:

Tuesday, Aug. 22
What’s old
Is made new
With this clue.

Monday, Aug. 21
Rocking from North to South,
Hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Sunday, Aug. 20
East or West
The Land of Pierz
Is what we like best.

  
