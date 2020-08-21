To the Editor:
Think about this scenario. You have a couple of children. You love them! You look forward to meal time when you and he or she can just talk and discuss the events going on in their lives. You wonder what it is that takes up their time and thoughts and emotions.
But then you start to think back on previous conversations and other meal times, because it is starting to become clear that all they talk about is the same thing over and over. The same repetitious words come out of their mouth that they said the previous day, the previous week and the previous years. One child even repeats the same words many times over and over, apparently thinking you are pleased with them.
If you were that parent, would you look forward to seeing and conversing with them each day? Not likely.
So if we do that to our Heavenly Father with our prayers, how do we think he would feel? I think he would appreciate an honest conversation. We should think about it. Matthew 6:7
— James Steinle, Swanville
