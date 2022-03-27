Thielen Meats in Pierz celebrates 100 years of serving the community

A century. That is how long Thielen Meats in Pierz has been around, providing a variety of meat and other goods to the community.
“Being a family business, I think we’ve always wanted to make the previous generation proud,” said Joe Thielen, who co-owns the business with his brothers, Matt and Andy.
Thielen Meats was founded by the Thielen brothers’ Great-Grandpa Phil in 1922. It was more or less a general store back then and was first located in the back of a furniture store in downtown Pierz. A variety of items were sold, including farm fresh eggs. The meat was purchased from local farmers, Joe said.
When his son, Lerald “Junior” got older, he started helping out the store and over time, became increasingly interested in expanding the meat market portion. Joe said Grandpa Junior purchased the business in 1961 and broke away from the general store concept. While the furniture store remained, it was taken over by another relative.
“So there were a few businesses that branched off from Great-Grandpa Phil’s general store. One of them is the meat business,” Joe said.
Later, Junior built a new market on Main Street in Pierz in 1974, and the business continued to succeed. Unfortunately, Joe said, Junior was unable to see what became of it, as he died unexpectedly from a heart attack, Aug. 10, 1977. He was 49.
“He died pretty early, so I don’t think he really got to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He just kind of pretty much worked and worked and never really got to enjoy retirement or anything,” Joe said.
Grandma Dorothy was already actively involved in the business and took it over after her husband’s death. She also had help from their sons, who worked with her to keep the business going.
One of their sons, Keith, managed the business for her for several years. Eventually, he purchased Thielen Meats from his mom in 2000.
Andy, Matt and Joe took over the business from their dad in 2015. Joe said that although his dad had owned Thielen Meats for 15 years, his dedication to the business stretched back for at least 50 years. No one was actually quite sure how he would take retiring at age 65.
“I was actually surprised. He took to retirement a little better than I thought he would,” Joe said.
However, it isn’t unusual to see Keith at the business from time to time.
There are many things Joe likes about owning Thielen Meats with his brothers. Because all three of them grew up learning the same kind of hard work ethic from their parents, it also binds them together. They also share the vision of carrying on the legacy of the family business.
“I think it is the legacy that keeps us together more than anything,” Joe said.
The heart of what makes it even more enjoyable is the relationship that has been formed with the employees, as well as with the customers.
“We’ve gotten to be like a family over the years,” Joe said.
The biggest part of the business, Joe said, is the retail side. A lot of meat, especially bacon and sausage, are produced at Thielen Meats and then packaged to be sold retail in the store. In addition, the business also works with a multitude of restaurants and sells wholesale. During different times of the year, the business do wild game processing as well as to cut up beef and other meats up for farmers.
As each brother has different skill set, the three use that to their advantage.
“It seems like we all have something that we’re pretty good at,” Joe said.
While the Thielen brothers haven’t quite decided on what to do to celebrate the business’ centennial mile marker, Joe said they will be doing something, which will be advertised one way or another.
Looking back at the different generations, Joe said the early generations definitely deserve more credit, perhaps even more than they do, for the early success of the business. After all, the business was established only a few years after World War I ended, survived during the Great Depression, endured during World War II and other life-changing events.
