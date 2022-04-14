“There was something in the water.” That’s what Business Manager Shelly Kircher told the Little Falls School Board, Monday, in relation to the district’s reduction in the budgeted general fund expenditures.
Kircher said that initially $29.776 million was budgeted for the 2021-22 school year’s general fund expenditures. However, a more recent budgeting has reduced the estimated expenditure to $29.435 million, a decrease of $340,958.
The reduction is the result of two major occurrences since Kircher first created the budget for the 2021-22 school year. One was that at the time, there were several teacher contracts that had not been finalized, which ended up saving the district some money, she said.
“The other major item was, something was in the water of the district, that we had 10 maternity leaves for the 21-22 school year,” she said.
Kircher said that since that meant for extended leaves, some employees didn’t necessarily have enough time. As a result, some of it was unpaid related to the maternity leaves. While a specific dollar amount cannot be given as far as how much it accounted for in the budget reduction, Kircher said it did have an impact on it.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Heard a presentation from Camilla Larson and student, Ellis Meyer, about the great experience the band and choir students had during their trip to DisneyWorld in Florida;
• Was presented with a copy of a photo by parent Jacqueline Heffering. The photo was of several students that had been published in a previous issue of the Morrison County Record. As one of the students in the photo wore excessive makeup, which included a face painting, the parent questioned why one student was allowed to not adhere to the school’s dress code policy, when other students had to. Heffering told the Board that she had emailed the school about it several times, but had yet not received an answer;
• Approved hiring Richard Fussy, custodian at the Little Falls Community Middle School; and Anthony Winkelman, custodian at the Little Falls Community High School;
• Accepted the resignation of Katherine Kaddatz, high school teacher;
• Approved a work agreement with Nathan Selby, at-will employee, digital hardware specialist;
• Approved the following donations: $5,000 and $60, both from anonymous donors to the Kare Kloset; $150 to the Lindbergh Elementary School Social Work fund, $150 to the Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School and $200 to the “Flyer Pride Pack” Weekend Food Backpack Program from the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church; $200 from Steve Smith and the Basketball Guys from CHI St. Gabriel’s Health to the “Flyer Pride Pack” Weekend Food Backpack Program; $300 from Green Prairie Township for youth recreation; $1,490 from the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle to the Community High School for the James K. Michie Scholarship fund; and $2,000 from the Koch Companies Community Fund to the Community High School for the Flint Hills Resources Discovery Scholarship;
• Approved hiring Greg Johnson as the district’s new superintendent, beginning July 1;
• Approved the 2022-23 school calendar. Dates for parenting-teacher conferences will be added to the schedule later on;
• Approved the recommended salaries for Community Services for 2022-23;
• Approved the recommended participation fees for Community Services for 2022-23;
• Was informed that proposed amendments to the constitution and by-laws for the Little Falls Community Services and proposed changes to the ISD#482 administrative procedure #902 — community use of school facilities procedural guidelines; and
• Approved contracting with RFP to find a new photographer for provide services related to school photos. The district is opting to find another photographer as it is not satisfied with the quality and service LifeTouch has provided over the last few years.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, May 16, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
