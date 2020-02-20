‘The Walzateers’ name retired after music legend Erwin Girtz dies

“The Day the Music Died.” That’s what the plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, that killed American rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson in 1959, was called after singer-songwriter Don McLean referred to it in his 1971 song, “American Pie,” said Don Girtz of Sauk Rapids.
While some may call it the day the music died when Erwin Girtz, founder of the well-known band, The Walzateers, died, Girtz said his dad’s legend continues to live on. The music never stopped.
“It was his pride,” Girtz said.
As a way to honor Erwin’s memory and legacy as well as to move forward in the changing times of popular music styles, Girtz and the other band members decided to retire the band name. It only made sense.
“It wasn’t until he passed that I got thinking that the name needs to stay with him, so we retired the name,” he said.
Girtz said even when Erwin was still alive, they had performed under other names. As the popularity of the styles of music changed from polkas and waltzes to country music, they were sometimes called Erwin Country Boys. To avoid any mix-up, Girtz said the band changed its name to the Old Tyme Country Boys.
The band consists of Girtz as guitar, base guitar and lead vocalist, his brothers Lee on base guitar, rhythm and backup vocal, Dale on harmonica and backup vocal and Shorty playing the drums.
Performing without their dad has been a transition they know will take some time. After all, they have made so many memories of performing together.
While Don sang lead vocal, Erwin often harmonized with him. Now when he sings, it’s like he can still hear his father sing.
“I was so used to hearing him. He was probably one of the best who could do harmony. He’d be in church and he’d sing harmony. Not everybody can do harmony and I learned how to sing harmony from him,” Girtz said.
Music was a way of life for Erwin. Where he went, music followed. When he traveled to Texas for the winter, he played a lot of country music with Erv’s Variety Band.
Erwin’s last performance was singing, while sitting on a bar stool on stage, at Route 26 Bar and Grill in Morrill. Two weeks later he died, Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 93. His heart had stopped.
“He was worn out. He died from age,” Girtz said.
What made The Waltzateers as famous as they were had a lot to do with Erwin’s personality. Outgoing and friendly, he was always willing to chat with people during the shows.
“He had a very open personality, loved to visit with people and asking them how they were doing. He made them feel special. That’s why so many people remembered him,” he said.
It was from Erwin the Girtz brothers learned how to interact more with the crowd. By nature, they were more like their mom, Rosemary, who was pretty quiet.
“That was him. He said, ‘Go talk to people.’ I said, ‘I don’t even know these people.’ He said, ‘Go down there, ask them how they are doing, where are you from, are you having a good time,’” he said.
Erwin was born April 3, 1926 to Jake and Rose Girtz and grew up on a farm about three miles east of Pierz. He was one of their 19 children.
During milking time, his mom often sang different songs in German, which led to his interest in music.
“With that known, his mom and dad gave him a trumpet, which he learned on his own,” Girtz said.
After Erwin completed eighth grade, he joined a young “old tyme” band from the Pierz area, named the “Night Hawks.”
After a few years of performing together, the band regrouped and changed the band name to the “Jolly Fisherman Orchestra.” But eventually, Erwin decided it was time to go on his own and started The Walzateers about 40 years ago, Girtz said.
Besides his charismatic personality, Girtz said it wasn’t unusual for his dad to wear a variety of goofy hats on stage, just to make people laugh.
Erwin married Rosemary Aug. 29, 1950, after he met her through his sister, who worked with her at Munsingwear in Little Falls.
They moved to a farm near Little Rock and had 12 children.
“Mom was a saint. She took care of all of us and let him do his farming and his gigs on the weekends,” Girtz said.
Looking at his dad’s life and the memories of him, Girtz said there is no doubt he is missed. Not only by family members, but all whose hearts he touched.
