‘The Walzateers’ name retired after music legend Erwin Girtz dies

As Erwin Girtz, founder of The Waltzateers, died Aug. 1, 2019, the band name was retired to honor his memory and legacy and to embracer new times. Pictured are band members (from left) Erwin, Jerry Bierschbach of Melrose (base guitar and concertina), Bruce Austin of St. Joseph (drums) and Don Girtz of Sauk Rapids (guitar, base guitar and lead vocal).