Upsala 2023

Silas Arvig of Grey Eagle, is the son of Scott and Sara Arvig. He will be honored as the Class of 2023 Valedictorian and will graduate with a 3.99 grade point average (gpa). During high school, he participated in Upsala’s National Honor Society as the treasurer; FIRST Robotics, Upsala’s Trap Shooting Team, Knowledge Bowl and as a St. Rose of Lima altar server.

Arvig plans to attend North Dakota State University to obtain a degree in mechanical engineering.

