Silas Arvig of Grey Eagle, is the son of Scott and Sara Arvig. He will be honored as the Class of 2023 Valedictorian and will graduate with a 3.99 grade point average (gpa). During high school, he participated in Upsala’s National Honor Society as the treasurer; FIRST Robotics, Upsala’s Trap Shooting Team, Knowledge Bowl and as a St. Rose of Lima altar server.
Arvig plans to attend North Dakota State University to obtain a degree in mechanical engineering.
Paige Gerads of Albany, is the daughter of Jamie and Becky Gerads. She will be honored as the Class of 2023 Salutatorian, graduating with a 3.97 gpa. During high school, Gerads was involved in varsity swimming, girls softball and basketball, was senior class president, National Honor Society president, M&M Student Mentoring Program, Upsala Drama Club, FFA president and Student Council secretary. She is also a children’s religious teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala.
Gerads plans to attend Mankato State University to pursue a degree in psychology and social work.
Natalie Wensmann of Upsala, is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Wensmann. She will graduate with a 3.88 gpa. During high school, she was involved in varsity basketball, volleyball, manager for varsity softball, National Honor Society, Student Council and the M&M Student Mentoring Program, concert band, pep band, FFA reporter and Upsala Drama Club. She is also a children’s religious teacher and a youth group leader at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala.
Wensmann has been accepted at Winona State University and will pursue a degree in elementary education.
Andrew Aleckson of Burtrum, is the son of Jesse and Michelle Aleckson. He will graduate with a 3.87 gpa. During high school, Aleckson was involved in National Honor Society, concert band, pep band, Knowledge Bowl, FIRST Robotics, track and cross-country, Upsala Drama Club and is a Community Covenant Church server and volunteer.
Aleckson plans to attend the University of Northwestern St. Paul, to major in media production with a concentration in film and video.
Hannah Luedtke of Bowlus, is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Luedtke and will graduate with a 3.82 gpa. She was active in National Honor Society, Student Council as president, concert band, pep band, varsity volleyball, basketball, softball, M&M Student Mentoring Program, Upsala Drama Club, FFA treasurer and is current the senior class representative.
Luedtke is graduating from high school with her associate of arts degree from Central Lakes College. She will attend North Dakota State University to major in radiologic sciences.
Graduation at Upsala is set for Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
