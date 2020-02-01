Anyone planning to fly, visit neighboring countries Mexico and Canada or even cruise to the Bahamas after Oct. 1, 2020, may want to think about applying for a Real ID or extended ID at their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Some people think that these new requirements mean that a standard driver’s license is no longer an option, said Denise Vogl Motor Vehicle supervisor for Morrison County, but, she said, anyone can keep their standard ID, there are just security standards now.
“If you have a passport you really don’t need to get the Real ID or the enhanced, but some people still choose to because of convenience,” Vogl said.
A Real ID is a new federal requirement that uses additional documentation to confirm one’s identity and can be used for domestic air travel and entry into federal buildings and military bases. After Oct. 1, a standard driver’s license will no longer be an acceptable form of identification to fly or enter federal buildings and military bases.
Vogl said that Camp Ripley is not included in that requirement.
The Real ID is also not an additional cost to a resident, unless they apply before their original ID expires, then an extension fee would be charged. This also means that someone with, say, two years left on their license could renew with a Real ID and have six years before they have to renew again. The fee to renew a standard driver’s license or apply for a Real ID is $32.
The enhanced driver’s license requires even more documentation and is available for citizens only. This ID allows holders to visit Canada, Mexico or the Bahamas by land or sea without a passport. This ID is valid for four years and cannot be extended for those registering before their license expires. It also costs $47 which is $15 more than a Real ID or standard license.
The Real ID and enhanced IDs do not replace a passport for international travel.
Vogl said many people call or come into the office asking about the requirements for these ID’s, which doesn’t always have a one-size-fits-all answer.
If someone has been married or divorced one or multiple times, or they changed their name for other reasons, they need to have a paper trail documenting each change, Vogl said.
“There’s a pre app online that can be done and that would help you identify those documents that you need to bring in,” Vogl said.
That pre-application will provide the resident with a confirmation number that they can bring into the DMV with all the required paperwork, which will save them from filling out the application in the office.
The biggest piece of advice Vogl wants everyone to know is not to wait until the last minute to apply. As of Jan. 27, Vogl said standard licenses take about a month, and Real and extended IDs take about two months to get. She said that it may take even longer closer to the deadline.
Anyone planning to travel in the fall should apply in June or July, Vogl said. Just to make sure they get their new ID in time. However, residents do get a four-month temporary ID, but the TSA does not deem temporary documents as an acceptable form of ID.
The Real ID requires a person to provide one document proving their identity, one document proving their Social Security Number and two different documents proving state residency.
Some acceptable documents are: passports, birth certificates, residency cards, social security cards, W-2 forms, U.S. employment stubs, driver’s license, utility bills, bank account statements, tax returns or school identification cards with transcripts.
For the extended ID, which is only for U.S. citizens, more documentation is needed.
Residents will need one document proving date of birth, one document proving full legal name, one document proving Social Security Number, one document proving photographic identity, one document proving citizenship and two documents proving state residency.
Some of these documents can include: birth certificates, passports, military ID, certificate of naturalization, income tax forms W-2 or 1099, driver’s license, tribal identification card, employee or student ID card with transcripts, social security cards, utility bills, or property deed for current residence.
All items must be originals and unexpired. For a complete list, visit the Morrison County website or the Minnesota Driver and Vehicles services site.
Occasionally, Vogl said, residents may be denied a Real or extended ID due to improper documentation, which requires another visit to the DMV. However, she said that adding the necessary documents and reapplying doesn’t cost anything and the application will likely be bumped to the top for review.
“That’s why we’re very specific that they check their requirements and make sure they have the appropriate documents. If there’s any question we might suggest another document. We just don’t want to prolong their wait time,” Vogl said.
