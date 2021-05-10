The Spencer family is hooked on fishing

There’s nothing like getting on the water in their boat or simply just going fishing down by the river for the Spencer family in Royalton.
“I just really like fishing, ever since I was a kid. Whenever we were out on the boat, I was looking forward to it,” said Nate, the family’s 14-year-old son.
He recalls his dad, Jesse, buying him a Sponge Bob children’s fishing rod. Nate used it whenever he had a chance whether in the water or on dry land.
“I had a practice toy that you tied at the end of the line and you could practice casting outside,” Nate said.
By practicing continuously, casting out in the family’s front yard, Nate’s casting skills are now excellent.
“All that work has really paid off,” he said.
There are many things Nate loves about fishing — the rushing feeling when the adrenalin kicks in when a massive fish has hooked on to his line and the great time spent together with friends and family, he said.
Fishing is also a passion Nate shares with his Grandpa Curt Spencer of Ft. Ripley. Before the family was able to buy a boat of their own, Nate said they borrowed Grandpa Curt’s boat from time to time. It also wasn’t unusual for Grandpa to come along when the family went fishing. He still does to this day, Nate said, something the whole family enjoys.
“It makes me feel good to be able to spend all that time with Grandpa. I try to spend as much time as possible with him,” Nate said.
Besides making many memories of the time spent together, Nate said he has learned a lot from fishing with his Grandpa. Another thing the family enjoys besides Grandpa Curt’s company are his homemade pickled Northern Pike. While it tastes similar to pickled herring, Nate said pike is a light meat.
Perhaps the least thrilling part of fishing is to clean the fish they have caught, Nate said. Nevertheless, it is a task they take on as they all love eating fish. One of their favorite meals to make is fish tacos.
“Our recipe is super simple and easy to make, but it is so good,” Jesse said.
The fish, usually crappies and sunnies, is first dipped in an egg batter mixed with lemon juice and crackers that have been finely ground up and then fried. Cole slaw is also added to the taco.
Looking back, fishing with the family is not a new concept in the Spencer family. Jesse recalls many times his dad (Grandpa Curt) took him fishing whenever his dad was not working. At first, before his dad bought a boat, they two often fished from shore, from bridges and other areas, Jesse said.
“Once we got older and us kids were in middle school, he bought a boat. We’d go out as a family with the boat,” Jesse said.
The Spencer family likes to fish a lot of smaller lakes, especially in the Brainerd Lakes area. They also like trying their skills at lakes they have never fished on before. By taking the time to discover and learn how to best fish different lakes, they come across a few that quickly become a favorite.
Besides enjoying eating the fish they catch, Jesse said fishing is a great way to relax, even when they don’t catch anything, although, catching, of course, is a bonus, he said.
“It’s a nice way to get away from work and get out there and just relax. Work can be quite stressful at times,” he said.
At first when mom Natalie went along on the boat, she found fishing to be quite boring.
“I didn’t grow up fishing. I knew nothing about fishing,” she said.
However, once Jesse started helping Nate with fishing, she decided to give bobber fishing a try. Before she knew it, she was hooked, she said.
Since then she has trolled and casted. While she may not be as good as casting as any of the boys, she enjoys the time spent together as well as trolling.
Sometimes Nate teases his mom when she tries to cast. It gives him a good laugh from time to time, he said. Even so, Natalie has out fished them all a few times.
“I do enjoy that,” she said.
Sometimes Jesse’s sister, Janelle and her husband, Steve, join the Spencer family’s fishing adventures. One thing that gives Natalie great satisfaction is to catch fish before Steve does — all in good fun.
Nate sometimes competes with Grandpa Curt to see who can out fish who.
“Grandpa is calm and quiet when he gets a fish and doesn’t let anyone know, unless it’s really big,” Nate said.
One thing Nate and the others love about fishing is how much closer it has brought them as a family. It’s also a fun activity that allows them to escape any distractions, such as scrolling on their cellphone, work and responsibilities. It’s simply a time to enjoy together.
When Nate isn’t fishing with his family, he enjoys fishing with his friends. Especially during summer when school is out, he can be found fishing by the river. Knowing that also gives Natalie and Jesse peace of mind.
“Fishing keeps me out of trouble. The people I hang with never get in trouble, are super well behaved, honor roll students and super good students. They inspire me. We inspire each other,” Nate said.
Recently, Nate picked up a new hobby — making his own soft, plastic lures to sell. He also keeps busy adding content to his YouTube page, “The Minnesotan Angler.”
