If 2020 did anything, it proved the prediction game is as accurate as five-day weather forecasts and political pollsters. Who guessed we would have seven plagues that qualify as biblical?
The first big event of the year was when Qasem Soleimani, a military leader in Iran, was killed Jan. 2 during an air strike. In a statement worthy of Orwell’s “1984”, President Trump said the killing was done in order to stop war and that 3,000 additional troops had been sent to the Middle East to make sure hostilities didn’t escalate.
On Jan. 24, the Pentagon announced that 34 soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries from a Jan. 8 Iranian rocket attack in the war that ended with Gen. Soleimani’s death. Just to make sure everyone understood that the U.S. is peace-loving, on Jan. 28, President Trump issued his peace plan for the Middle East. Based on the sequence of events, this is now known as the Out of Order War.
Meanwhile, on Jan. 19, two people were killed and 15 injured when a gunman opened fire on people waiting to get into a Kansas City bar to celebrate the Chiefs’ winning a spot in the Super Bowl. Apparently, this is what one now does in the U.S. when one’s team gets to the Super Bowl. Minnesotans breathed a sigh of relief since no Vikings have appeared at the game since the Ford administration.
As we headed down the rabbit hole, we still had 11 months to go.
The following week, on Feb. 4, the Iowa caucuses ended in chaos because the Democrats couldn’t figure out how to count the ballots, a temporary shortcoming that they are now certain they have corrected.
On Feb. 5, Trump’s impeachment trial ended in his acquittal, as it was proven beyond a doubt that the Democrats and Republicans really don’t like each other.
On Feb. 21, Americans re-discovered religion, when the first of the 2020 version of the seven plagues of Egypt arrived. That’s right, 40,000 bees attacked first responders in Texas. It became clear that this was going to be an unusual year.
On March 13, President Trump declared a national emergency because of the second plague, COVID-19. People became so frightened that they stopped going to the doctor. Clinics and hospitals nationwide experienced mass layoffs because the nation had become so healthy, it no longer needed the medical profession as much as it thought it did.
On March 14, the third plague arrived when the nation was so overcome with fear that it ran out of toilet paper. This caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop 2,997 points on March 16, as some people used their life savings to purchase the last remaining rolls.
On March 18, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put all school children in home detention. He also caused the layoff of most working-class parents so they would not have to pay for day care. Because family time is thought to be beneficial, this fourth adversity became known as the Too Much of a Good Thing Plague.
On March 23, the International Olympics Committee announced that it was delaying the games in Tokyo for a year. Five days later, North Korea launched its sixth rocket of the month into the Sea of Japan, proving that it could win the javelin competition if it were just given a chance.
On April 5, states began arresting preachers for holding services on Palm Sunday. That same day, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that his state’s beaches were open so that any sinner who was afraid to go to church could go to the beach instead.
On April 11, Kentucky announced that it would be writing down the license plate numbers of all cars in church parking lots Easter morning and forcing the owners to quarantine for a couple of weeks. I am not making this up.
On May 1, North Korean President Kim Jong-Un reappeared after an unscheduled absence during which some speculated that he had died. He explained that he had simply been focusing on his javelin technique.
On May 2, the fifth plague arrived when 2-inch long murder hornets were sighted in Washington state. The experts said they came from Japan even though no Americans were killed by them during the occupation after World War II.
On May 25, George Floyd died from either a fentanyl overdose or because the Minneapolis police who had him in custody were insufficiently caring or a combination thereof. This brought calls to end policing instead of drug abuse. More than 180 days of civil unrest followed nationwide, during which parts of Seattle and Portland, Ore., seceded from the union, more people died and billions of dollars in property theft and damage occurred in what were said to be mostly “peaceful” protests.
On June 27, the sixth plague was designated after billions of locusts from Africa swarmed across the Middle East all the way to Delhi, India.
On July 27, the seventh plague was declared by the U.S. mint, after the nation ran out of coins. Patriotic Americans groped their sofa cushions.
In August and September much of California and Oregon burned to the ground. On Nov. 3, we had an election that a narrow majority thought was legitimate. Other than that, it was a normal year.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.