The Russells: Changes along the Mississippi

This is the second and final article in a series of the Russell family’s life in Morrison County.
Living in Langola (now Langola Township) near Royalton back in the mid-1880s, Robert Leitch Russell, the oldest son of Scottish immigrant, also named Robert Russell, shared many memories in the family history book. Some relate to the fate of the region and why.
According to Robert Leitch’s account in the family history book, quite a settlement grew on the river south of the family’s farm between 1854-1856. In 1855, George and Lewis Stone erected a dam and built a grist mill where farmers could bring their wheat and corn to be ground.
Another dam was built later about a mile up the river where a saw mill was erected, but never operated. A few years later, a freshet (spring thaw resulting from snow and ice melt in rivers) took out the lower dam, along with the mill. It was never rebuilt. The freshet also cut a new river channel through the village.
As a result, Robert Leitch said in the family history book, many people moved on to newer places and eventually the village diminished until nothing remained.
After the mill disappeared, Robert Leitch had no choice but to haul his grist to another mill, about 20 miles away, at the mouth of the Little Elk. Part of the journey also included ferrying across the Mississippi River in a dug-out canoe that was only large enough to carry two sacks at a time and then from the landing to the mill on his back, he said in the family history book.
Since his dad never hunted and he never owned a very good gun or had time to hunt, Robert Leitch said the family bought most of their venison and other game from the Native Americans.
“In spite of the fact that deer were plentiful for many years I have never killed but one and that I killed with an axe after running him down in the deep snow when the crust was strong enough to carry me,” he said in the family history book.
Although the buffalo and the beaver had disappeared by the time the Russell family came to Minnesota, Robert Leitch said that the well-preserved dams of the latter showed that they had abounded not long before the Russells’ arrival.
Despite their disappearance, there was plenty of other game available, such as geese, ducks, prairie chickens, partridges and pigeons. There were also so many deer that saddles (legs off and hide on) were sold as low as 3 cents per pound. Buffalo robes and overcoats were also cheap. A good buffalo overcoat could be bought for $15 and nearly every man had one, he said.
When the American Civil War broke out in 1861, many boys from Langola and other cities in the area enlisted. In the family history book, Robert Leitch said he had really wanted to enlist, as well, but because his dad had already left for Colorado, his mother felt she needed him to help keep the farm going. A year later when they found out that his father had died in a mining accident, Robert Leitch said he felt obliged to give up the idea.
In 1873, Robert Leitch homesteaded on the west side of the Mississippi River in Brockway (now Brockway Township), where he farmed until 1880. He then returned to Langola where he purchased a farm on the river.
“Here I farmed and operated a ferry until a bridge was built, he said in the family history book.
When the village of Rice was organized, Robert Leitch was elected to serve on the first City Council. He served on the City Council for 25 years until he decided not to run in another election.
In 1874, Robert Leitch married Hannah Demeritt. The couple had five children, John, Laura, Ella, Jessie and James.
Jennie Russell, the first daughter of Robert Russell, married Francis Flint, April 18, 1867. They settled on a farm in Langola, where the resided until 1902 when they moved into Rice, where Francis was a postmaster until his death in 1908.
An obituary of Jennie that was published in the Royalton Banner, May 6, 1920, describes Jennie and her husband.
“Mrs. Flint was a woman of admirable character and principles and her influence was always for the bettering of the community. . She was a devout church member and worker and passed away with the assurance that all was well,” a portion of the obituary said.
The obituary also described Jennie as immensely patriotic. Her husband was a veteran of the Civil War and during World War I, she proudly displayed a service flag with four stars, two stars for her sons, Erwin and Howard, and two grandsons, sons of Nelson Flint.
Several of Robert Leitch’s other siblings remained in the area. As logging started to boom in Minnesota, the Russell family descendants began to work in the logging industry. The third generation addressed this change in the family history book.
“Our grandfathers came to Minnesota with the intention of opening and operating farms, but a lack of capital forced them temporarily into other lines of activity. Lumbering, or logging, was the only occupation in which the early settler could find profitable employment during the winter months. The camps also absorbed no small part of the farm products, thus providing a market for many crops that would have otherwise been unmarketable,” said the family history book.
The appendix of the family history book includes several letters from Robert Russell to his children. In one letter to his son, Robert Leitch, dated June 22, 1861, from Mountain City, Colo., he said:
“I received your letter of May 19 and was glad to hear from you and glad that the people there are for the Union. It is a noble thing and may God save our Union and the American Republic, for it is the haven to all nations and the pride of the world. I hope to get back and see the Stars and Stripes still waving over this our land of adoption. For me, it’s all I want to see that flag untrampled and our rights maintained. No doubt I would have liked to have heard the speeches made, but that was not to be.”
Letters were often how people stayed in touch in those days. They depended on letters to know what was going on at home or afar.
When kept and treasured by each generation, it leaves a legacy no one can erase, regardless of what a family’s history is or how things were done in a specific era. Whether liked or disliked, history simply is and can be learned from as well as treasured, said Scott Graham, one of the many ancestors of the Russell family.
