The Record hosts its third annual ‘Hello Beautiful’

Leaving the men at home, many women are getting ready to attend the Morrison County Record’s third annual Hello Beautiful event, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Falls Ballroom, located at 15870 Highway 27, in Little Falls.
The event began in 2018 and has since been a fun girls night out where visitors can browse the goods of a variety of vendors, eat good food, taste wine and beer for free and enjoy a series of presentations offered by different vendors.
At this year’s event, about 40 exhibitors will sell a wide variety of products, such as clothing, home goods, home and garden, heath and fitness, beauty products, healthy alternatives, jewelry and more. Some exhibitors provide information about the services they offer.
One thing the first 350 people coming through the doors will enjoy is a special bag, sponsored by Melgram Jewelers, including a custom made coupon book of all the exhibitors and some businesses that are unable to attend.
Tena Wensman, general manager and advertising director at Morrison County Record, said that over the years many visitors have enjoyed trying different beer and wines that Coborn’s Liquor and West Side Liquor provide for the free wine and beer tasting. There is also an open cash bar on site, which is manned by the Falls Ballroom, she said.
While trays with cheese, crackers, meat, fresh vegetables and other munchies will be served inside the venue, Raquel’s Food Truck will be parked outside the Ballroom for some additional food options. In addition, Will from the Falls Ballroom will have popcorn for sale.
Three different 30-minute presentations will be offered at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. at or near the main stage. Visitors are encouraged to attend these as each topic offers an insight into the world of beauty and women’s health.
One of the presenters, Wensman said, is Platinum Cosmetics, which recently opened in downtown Little Falls. The presenter will share information about Botox and other procedures that are available to help hide wrinkles, improve skin appearance, help smooth out scars and more.
ANMC Holistic Health will address a number of topics, such as anxiety, chronic conditions and solutions, the new paradigm for a well life and moving from a life of stress to a life of health.
The third presenter is Curves of Little Falls, which will speak about Curves nutrition and weight management classes and My Curves on Demand At Home Program, as well as showcase its new line of boutique style clothing, VADE protein, meal replacement and pre-workout supplements.
“Being it’s our third event, I think women enjoy having a night to themselves where they can enjoy each other’s company while shopping, munching and enjoying a drink or two. It’s a great gathering place to see so many wonderful retailers, shops and specialty businesses all under one roof with no pressure. It’s also a great time to get some early holiday shopping done while spending a few hours away in a single spot in a vary casual atmosphere,” Wensman said.
Compliments of many of the exhibitors, free prizes will be given away in random drawings throughout the evening. Visitors will need to be present to win, Wensman said.
Recently, the Morrison County Record released its limited, new and customized Little Falls-Opoly games, which will be for sale at the event. In addition, four $25 gift certificates will be given away that can be spent at any of the exhibitors that evening.
Those who want to donate a prize giveaway, can drop off the prize at the Morrison County Record by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Items can also be dropped off at the Falls Ballroom the morning of the event, Thursday, Oct. 21.
“We will announce who donated each prize at the time the prize is given away,” Wensman said.
While facial coverings are recommended to wear at the event, it is not required, Wensman said.
“Since typically between 350-400 guests attend, please be sensitive to those around you and wait patiently for the exhibitors to be able to help you. We will have staff around all evening helping you navigate around or to answer questions,” Wensman said.
Tickets are available for purchase in advance at the Morrison County Record, located at 216 First St. Southeast in Little Falls, at a cost of $7 per ticket or $12 for two tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the door at the time of the event for $10.
“Come to enjoy a relaxing evening of retail-therapy with your girlfriends,” Wensman said.
