Coach Danny Saehr goes over defensive coverages with his linebackers during a recent practice. 

The Pierz Pioneers football team has a history of great success and the team looks to keep that success flowing.

Last season, the Pioneers were put in a tough spot as nearly a dozen starters were forced to miss games due to injuries. The team started 3-0 until the injury bug hit them. They powered through the season, eventually making it to the section finals, where they faced New London-Spicer. Unfortunately, the Pioneers lost in the final seconds.

RT Ian Oberfeld leading the way for running back Reese Young during a practice. 

