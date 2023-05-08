The National Walleye Tour, a sweet destination for Morrison County anglers

From the age of 13, Pierz native Will Pappenfus dreamed of working with fishing, a feat many laughed at, at the time. In the end, he had the last laugh. Besides working as a fishing guide and at a bait and tackle shop, Pappenfus is now also fishing in the National Walleye Tour as a pro.
With a passion for fishing, Pierz native Will Pappenfus and Diane Scott of Hillman are having fun, fishing in the National Walleye Tour. While Pappenfus fishes as a pro, Scott is onboard as a co-angler.
The National Walleye Tour has four tournament events at different locations. The first event was held March 21-22, 2023, at the Illinois River in Spring Valley, Ill. The next destination is set for Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wis, May 17-18, 2023. The last two events are scheduled for June 22-23, 2023 on Lake Francis Case in Pickstown, S.D., and on the St. Mary’s River, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., July 27-28, 2023. The National Walleye Tour Championship will be held at Devils Lake, N.D., Sept. 6-8. That event, Scott said, is only for the top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers — an event they both hope they’ll get to fish in.
Looking back, Pappenfus said it was his dad, Tim Pappenfus, who introduced him to fishing. Many memories were made onboard his Grandpa Carl Pappenfus’ boat, fishing on Pierz Fish Lake and Mille Lacs Lake. It didn’t take long before he was hooked on fishing, he said.
During his high school and college years, Pappenfus also worked at the Spirit of the North Resort in Walker near Leech Lake. It was also the beginning of guiding fishing tours and fishing in tournaments, he said.
Pappenfus graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 2014. He recalls sitting in class the year before he graduated, thinking about wanting to work with fishing in the future, and even proclaimed that was what he was going to do one day, too.
“A lot of people kind of laughed at me when I said that,” he said.
However, Pappenfus pursued his dream and after a lot of hard work and effort, he finally reached his goal. Now, he works as a part-time fishing guide and also works at Northwoods Bait & Tackle in Bemidji.
“So I sell minnows and hooks during the day, and then I’ll guide after work, or if I have a day off, I’ll do a guided trip,” he said.
Also having grown up in Pierz, Scott said fishing was simply a way of life for her family. As the family lived close to Fish Lake, many days were spent on or by the water.
“We just fished there a lot, mostly Sundays. Then, as I got older, I got into ice fishing and summer fishing, and now I take the grandkids fishing, so it has just always been a part of our lives,” she said.
With her children now grown, she has been able to devote more time to following her dreams. One has been to compete in the National Walleye Tour. While it may be relatively simple to get in, having participated in one event, she said there’s definitely nothing simple about it.
“It’s a tough job once you’re there,” she said.
Both pros and co-anglers pay an entry fee, with those of the pros being a lot steeper, Scott said. Besides the higher entry fee, the pros have more skin in the game, she said, as they go out and pre-fish, try to figure out the water, the temperatures and the levels where the fish are.
“A lot of the hard work is done by the pros before the co-anglers get there,” she said.
Wanting to be as prepared as possible, Scott said she studies a lot whether it is lakes, the structure, fish patterns on that lake or what to do in certain scenarios.
Although co-anglers bring their own equipment, whether they use it or not is up to the pro. Some pros already have the equipment all set up on the boat the way they want it. That’s what happened to Scott at her first tournament in Illinois.
“The pro just said, ‘Don’t bring anything. I already got it all set up,’” she said.
As a co-angler, he or she is to simply get the fish into the boat, Scott said. The night before is often spent talking with the pro about the next day’s plan. Each pro has his or her own way that he or she wants to fish and the co-angler follows their lead.
“Everybody has different tactics,” she said.
While fishing in the National Walleye Tour is a lot of fun, challenges are bound to arise from time to time. When that occurs, she said, one just has to adapt and do what one can to resolve the challenge.
The first day during the National Walleye Tour, Scott said she and the pro she was assigned to, struggled with getting his live well filled. She recalls being in the back, scooping water with a coffee can that she poured into the live well — anything to keep the fish alive.
“I knew my pro was just really freaking out, because his dash wasn’t working well, the well wouldn’t fill, the aerator wasn’t working and he was still having to try get his fish,” she said.
Scott said it was just a lot of stress for the pro to deal with, and as a co-angler, part of her job is to keep him or her calm. In that situation, Scott said she let him know that she would focus on keeping the fish alive.
“He had enough on his plate without having to worry about everything else,” she said.
After nearly three hours, Scott said they figured out what was wrong with his live well.
“It just ended up, stupidly, that one of the breakers was off. Sure, we didn’t figure it out until three hours into the tournament, but it was a big relief,” she said. “There’s so much into a teamwork, especially when you’ve never fished together or have even met before. You also get put into a situation where you’re fishing a style you’ve never fished before, so for me, it’s all learning. I love to learn.”
Pappenfus said although he and his co-angler had a lot of fun, they also faced their own set of struggles with battery and trolling issues and more. As a result, Pappenfus only had about five or six hours to pre-fish. In the end, he said, it turned out well.
Another challenge Pappenfus said he knows he is not alone in battling is the mental game that comes with the nerves and excited anticipation.
“It’s crazy. Some days you wake up and everything’s fine, and other days, it’s like, ‘What the hell am I doing?’” he said.
Both Pappenfus and Scott are looking forward to continuing their fishing adventure in the National Walleye Tour.
When she isn’t fishing, Scott keeps busy working as a general contractor and enjoys spending time with her husband, Sam, her children and grandchildren, reading mystery books and quilting. She’s also active in Future Anglers of Minnesota, Women Anglers of Minnesota, and Memories Made, a fundraising event for veterans.
When Pappenfus isn’t preparing for the National Walleye Tournament, he enjoys spending time with his fiancee, Katie Goodman, an avid bass fisherwoman, and her dog, Louie.
