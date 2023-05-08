 Skip to main content
The National Walleye Tour, a sweet destination for Morrison County anglers

    With a passion for fishing, Pierz native Will Pappenfus and Diane Scott of Hillman are having fun, fishing in the National Walleye Tour. While Pappenfus fishes as a pro, Scott is onboard as a co-angler.

    The National Walleye Tour has four tournament events at different locations. The first event was held March 21-22, 2023, at the Illinois River in Spring Valley, Ill. The next destination is set for Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wis, May 17-18, 2023. The last two events are scheduled for June 22-23, 2023 on Lake Francis Case in Pickstown, S.D., and on the St. Mary’s River, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., July 27-28, 2023. The National Walleye Tour Championship will be held at Devils Lake, N.D., Sept. 6-8. That event, Scott said, is only for the top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers — an event they both hope they’ll get to fish in.

From the age of 13, Pierz native Will Pappenfus dreamed of working with fishing, a feat many laughed at, at the time. In the end, he had the last laugh. Besides working as a fishing guide and at a bait and tackle shop, Pappenfus is now also fishing in the National Walleye Tour as a pro.
The love for fishing began for Diane Scott of Hillman in her childhood year, fishing on Fish Lake in Pierz. Now, she is a co-angler in the National Walleye Tour.

