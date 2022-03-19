The Little Falls Lions Club: A century of kind deeds in the community

This year, as the Little Falls Lions Club celebrates its 100th anniversary of presence in the community, Paul Cameron and Steve Hortness are honored to serve together as co-presidents.
While a source of pride in many service clubs is the same few people holding offices over and over again, Cameron said this year marks the first for the Little Falls Lions Club. Both Cameron and Hortness have served as presidents before. Hortness in 1991-92 and Cameron in 2008-09.
“Previously, we had 99 different presidents up until this year,” Cameron said.
Cameron said the reason behind the club’s decision to have two people serve as the president was for the two to share the workload. They also wanted to have someone with the previous experience of serving as president.
The Little Falls Lions Club was founded in 1922 in Little Falls, only five years after Lions Clubs International was established. Cameron said Lions Clubs International began in 1917 after Chicago businessman Melvin Jones invited a number of business clubs across the United States to a meeting where the Association of Lions Clubs was formed. It was a way to help communities, the majority of whom faced social problems that had been created by World War I, and the ongoing rapid industrialization.
Later, Lions Clubs International members became “knights of the blind” after Helen Keller. an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and lecturer, encouraged them to help people in the community, who had visual needs. Keller herself became both deaf and blind in 1882, at the age of 19 months, after she developed a febrile illness, such as rubella, scarlet fever, encephalitis or meningitis.
This mission is something the Little Falls Lions Club takes seriously.
“We like to work quietly behind the scenes, whether it’s providing service dogs or somebody who can’t afford a pair of glasses, we work with a local optometrist to make sure they are able to get glasses, whether they have insurance or not,” Cameron said.
In recent years, the Little Falls Lions Club also donated two vision machines to the Little Falls Community Schools. It has allowed members of the Little Falls Lions Club to screen students for vision problems each year. Parents of students whose vision screening indicates it would be beneficial to be seen by an optometrist are then given a note.
Hortness said that since then, the Little Falls Lions Club has also donated a hearing machine, which provides similar capabilities in hearing testing for young children.
“If you can catch somebody young and address their visions or hearing problems, they’re going to do much better in school,” Cameron said.
Another key mission the Little Falls Lions Club is centering on is helping those with diabetes.
While the club has its key missions such as vision, hearing and diabetes, the club helps in many others ways around the community —something people may not always be aware of.
“I think we’re kind of silent contributors to the community. We don’t brag a lot. We don’t go out and get in people’s faces and tell them the sorts of things we do. We just look for ways that we can help,” Cameron said.
The club keeps a list of different projects the Little Falls Lions Club has done over the years. For instance, from 1922 to 1940, the club provided transportation for the high school band, helped the Little Falls baseball team attend the World Series in New York City, N.Y., paid for restoring the boyhood home of Col. Charles Lindbergh, donated toward the cost of inoculating school children against diphtheria and smallpox, paid for two braille subscriptions, took grade school children to a movie and a dance, collected toys, had them repaired and gave them to poor families and supplied baskets of provisions to needy families.
Other donations the club has made over the years include sending Little Falls resident Bunny Tabatt to Rochester, Mich. to receive a leader dog, purchased a scoreboard for the Little Falls Community Middle School swimming pool, purchased a handicapped-accessible swing for St. Camillus Place, donated a balance beam to the Little Falls gymnastics program and a rebounding machine for the basketball program, sponsored local seventh and eighth grade students’ trip to Washington, D.C. and more.
In addition, the club built and maintains the Lions Park, located near St. Otto’s Care Center, in Little Falls. Thousands of dollars were spent on the playground equipment on site, Cameron said.
Once a year, the members meet to clean the park, so children and other visitors to the park can enjoy it. Hortness and Cameron encourage people in the community to join them for spring cleaning once the snow melts.
There are many things Hortness and Cameron enjoy about the club. Besides the good feeling doing good around the community gives, both also enjoy the camaraderie among the members. At this time, the club has 45 members, but is always looking for more, Hortness and Cameron said.
In order to become a member, a person first has to be invited to join by one of the members. Cameron and Hortness encourage people who are interested in joining to approach one of the Little Falls Lions Club members.
When the club first started, it was a men’s only club. It remained that way for many years, until 2018 when the first woman, Karleen Schmiedt, joined. Since then, the club has slowly seen an increase in the number of women joining.
“We now have five female members in the club,” Cameron said.
Hortness said there are currently three Lions clubs in Little Falls. The original club, the Little Falls Lions Club, sponsored both the Lindbergh Lions Club and the Dandee Lions Club to be established. What it came down to, Cameron said, was time and gender.
The Little Falls Lions Club meets weekly on Thursday evenings. As meeting in the evening didn’t work well for all, the Lindbergh Lions Club was formed and those members met in the morning. Later, the Dandee Lions Club, which included female members only, was formed.
While both the Little Falls Lions Club and the Lindbergh Lions Club are today co-ed, the Dandee Lions Club remains a women-only club, Cameron said.
A 100th anniversary celebration will be held Thursday, March 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Falls Ballroom, located at 15870 Highway 27, in Little Falls.
“We’ll have a meal, some presenters and a program to celebrate 100 years,” Cameron said.
After the event, it is back to business as usual, they said. Back to doing good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.