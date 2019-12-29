The Klosowskis celebrate Christmas 6,683 miles apart

Christmas this year was like no other holiday for the Klosowski family. While Annika Klosowski and their children, Delylah, 4, and Cash, 3, celebrated Christmas in Little Falls, husband and father Kyle was 6,683 miles away — at Camp Buehring in Kuwait. He serves as a major executive officer in the Army National Guard and is currently deployed.
Kyle said although he has been deployed before, in 2011, this time is different since he had to leave his wife and children behind.
“That’s the biggest thing for me now, to be away from my family. It’s a whole different toll. You don’t notice it right away, but after a month, it is a big empty void and I’m sure it’s even bigger on the other end,” he said during a phone call from Kuwait.
While it is a sacrifice to be away from family, he said serving his country and the greater good makes it worth it. It is a sacrifice Annika is willing to make, too.
“My heart sunk when he told me he was getting deployed, but we knew it would happen sooner or later,” she said.
It is the reality of thousands of military spouses across the United States. Although, they were unable to celebrate Christmas in person, she is thankful he is still alive — not all spouses have that comfort. Her heart breaks for them, she said.
Being apart from Kyle has also made her think about what military spouses endured in times of war, such as during World War II and the Vietnam War.
Since technology has advanced tremendously, she and Kyle talk to each other on their smart phones about every other day and sometimes video chat. It has made it a lot easier on them and the children.
Despite the fact that Kyle was in Kuwait, the Klosowski family was able to celebrate Christmas — through video chat. They also included several of their traditions.
Before Christmas, Annika sent her husband a care package, including Christmas gifts and one special present with the direction that it should not be opened until Christmas Eve.
Every Christmas morning they wear matching pajamas. This year was no different.
As Kuwait is nine hours ahead, Kyle called his family Christmas Eve at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and they all opened a few special Christmas Eve gifts.
“We always do a few traditional gifts Christmas Eve — matching pajamas for all of us, a Christmas movie and Cash and Delylah each get a board game and some books,” she said. “We have a special cookie plate for Santa and milk jug we leave out as well. Kyle and I love tradition.”
Later they video chatted with Kyle at 8 p.m. CST (Christmas Day morning in Kuwait) and opened their remaining presents, all while wearing their matching pajamas.
Several of the gifts Annika and the children gave Kyle included a “touch of home.” One was a blanket, which included several photos, a stocking, a Charlie Brown Christmas tree and more.
While Kyle kept the tree displayed in his office for the month of December for others to enjoy, he brought it to his quarters for the children to see during their celebration.
It will be nearly a year before Kyle returns to Minnesota. Both said they keep themselves occupied to help time pass — she with the children and everything else stateside and he with the tasks at hand. Those serving also have the opportunity to take part in other activities, such as going to the theater and more.
Although there is a fear that something could happen while her husband is deployed, Annika said she simply cannot allow herself to go down that road and think about worst case scenarios.
Since Kyle and Annika sold their home shortly before Kyle was deployed, Annika and the children are currently living with her parents, Allen and Trudy Czech.
Annika said she is very fortunate to have her family close and that she is grateful for their support as well as from her friends. But her heart is also close to all those military spouses and children who do not have any family in the area.
That is one thing Kyle wants the community to think about and encourages people to lend a helping hand or listening ear to those whose spouses or other family members are deployed.
While many people may be willing to help out in different ways, such as plowing the driveway, mowing the lawn, watching the children and more, it may be difficult for people to ask for help.
“Just tell them you’re going to do it and show up and do it,” he said.
One way for Kyle to treat his wife to something special was that he arranged for his mother-in-law to babysit and for Annika to enjoy a day at a spa.
He also plans to take Annika on a vacation when he returns. But where to remains a surprise, he said.
