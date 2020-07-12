The Hoffman girls get ready to show 4-H, corona style

There is so much more to 4-H than first meets the eye — getting livestock and projects ready, the camaraderie among friends and challenges conquered. That is why the Hoffman sisters, Katie and Macy of Pierz ,were so upset when they heard that not only was the Minnesota State Fair canceled, but also the Morrison County Fair due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Both are members of the Dynamites 4-H Club and the Morrison County Hoofbeats.
Since Katie is 18, this would also be her last year of showing in 4-H.
“It made me feel really upset, especially about the county one because I always have a lot of fun at the county fair,” she said.
Knowing what 4-H means to many, the Minnesota Extension educator for the 4-H Youth Development in Morrison County and the Morrison County Agricultural Society worked on finding a way that would allow 4-H exhibitors to show anyway.
“Becky has worked really hard to get this show thing together,” said mom, Bernie Hoffman.
Although all the shows are closed to the public on Achievement Day and only the exhibitors and their immediate family are allowed at the specific day and time they are given, Katie said she is happy she gets to show one more time in 4-H.
Katie will be showing two pigs, one registered Hereford and another who is not registered (commercial). She has named them Nick and Mikey after her great friend, Nick Brisk and his brother, Michael.
“One of our 4-H family friends, they have four kids and we are all really close with all of them. Nick is one year younger than me and is one of my best friends,” she said.
The idea to name one of the pigs after Nick started with him naming one, Katie, a couple of years ago. She figured, this year, it’s payback time.
“They usually don’t think of their names until they are at the fair. Sometimes it’s Pork Chops, Chops or Bacon,” she said.
Katie’s favorite part of showing pigs is the showing itself. That’s usually where the most memories are made because they accomplish something together — or not.
“It’s so much fun to watch them in the ring and to see them run around. Sometimes they chase each other and sometimes they even get into fights. It can get pretty wild,” she said.
Since the Hoffmans purchased the two pigs, Katie has cared for and worked with them. Part of that involves letting them out and getting them used to being guided with a whip, which is simply a stick with a flap on it that is used to gently guide them forward.
Most animals, including dogs, like to run freely when given the opportunity, Katie has discovered pigs are no different.
“The pigs tend to run away and they like to run very far away When you give them a bath, they also like to roll in the mud,” Katie said.
Macy Hoffman, 15, is equally thrilled about the upcoming achievement day in lieu of the fair. She plans to show in several equine classes, such as English hunt seat equation, western horsemanship, western pleasure, egg and spoon, pole weaving, jumping figure eight, key race, trail western showmanship and more.
` In addition, she’ll be showing her Boer goats.
Although Macy has three horses, she plans to use Jake, an 18-year-old sorrel American Quarter Horse. She also plans to bring Breeze, a registered 4-year-old chestnut solid paint, to give her more experience and exposure to the surroundings of a show.
Macy said they purchased Breeze a few months ago when Minnesota started to close down due to the pandemic. Once she feels Breeze can handle herself in the ring, she plans to retire Jake.
“There is so much I love about her. She is spunky, curious, loves the camera and is so photogenic, full of energy and so much fun to be around,” Macy said,
Another characteristic Macy really likes about Breeze is that she is very intelligent and learns quickly.
“You just wave your hand and tell her to think about it. She stops and she does. You just have to give her enough time to process whatever it may be,” she said.
Breeze has also stolen Macy’s heart with her friendly and snuggly attitude. One of her favorite things is to muzzle Macy or the other members of the Hoffman family by their hair. It has brought them all many smiles and laughter.
Working with the goats to get them show ready can be challenging, but fun at the same time. A lot of time is spent walking them so they behave exemplary on show day. They’ll be ready.
“The Brisks better watch out,” Katie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.