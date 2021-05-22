Renee Kono sat underneath a shade tree on Sixth Street Southeast early Saturday afternoon. She had a Tupperware container full of food, which was slowly but surely enticing a large white dog to inch closer and closer.
Finally, she took the bait. When she slowly lowered her snout into the container for a bite to eat, Kono was able to hook a leash to her collar. With that, the Great Little Falls Dog Chase had come to an end.
“I think she’s just so tired and so pooped out,” Kono said, referring to the white German Shepherd named Mecha (pronounced Mee-kah).
Later that afternoon, May 15, Mecha was returned to her owner, Scott Feld, of Randall. It was a happy conclusion to a situation that captivated many in the Little Falls community for more than a week.
The first post of a loose dog sighting that included a photo of Mecha was made on the “Rant n Rave Little Falls MN” Facebook page, Friday, March 7. Over the next eight days, there were about 35 posts on the community forum about what Little Falls Animal Control Officer Fred Tabatt jokingly referred to as the “ghost dog.” On those posts — which featured everything from memes about the dog to reports of a sighting — there were more than 1,250 comments. It even inspired its own hashtag — “#lfdogchase.”
“When you go through so many crazy things like we have, I think everyone just really wanted one positive outcome,” said James Kowalczyk, who started the Rant n Rave page about three years ago. “I would have never thought the page would be where it is today; it has about 5,100 followers. But it’s been a good tool for people to get the word out to the community when something like this is going on.”
Feld only had Mecha for a few weeks, having recently adopted her from a home in New York Mills. He is still unsure about how she ended up in Little Falls.
When Feld left his home in Randall on Friday morning, she was inside the house. That afternoon, when he got home with his 14-year-old son, Jason, Mecha was nowhere to be found. It wasn’t until Monday, when a coworker showed him a post from the Rant n Rave page, that he found out she was now 10 miles south.
“Somebody had to have took her out of the house,” Feld said. “I heard there was also some other dogs in this area and some of the counties around here — down by Holdingford and in that area — that were going missing. They all looked like Mecha. Anything that looks like a wolf, I heard.”
He also heard someone had seen Mecha tied up in a yard in Fort Ripley on Friday.
“She didn’t get from there all the way to Little Falls by herself,” he said.
Tabatt said the dog was first reported to him on Saturday, May 8. Someone had spotted her near St. Otto’s Care Center, which is located on Fourth Street Southeast, close to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital.
From there, she eventually made her way to the west side of the Mississippi River. She was spotted by the Minnesota Fishing Museum, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the Pine Grove Zoo and even a few locations outside the city limits just west of town.
By early the following week, each post of a sighting on the Rant n Rave page often brought 15 - 20 people to the area in an attempt to catch the dog. “She’s very smart,” Tabatt said. “We’d try to get her into a fenced-in area and she’d always figure out what we were up to. She’d walk right up to the gate, realize what was going on and turn around. The dog wasn’t vicious or anything, she was just smarter than all of us.”
Kowalczyk had a similar experience. He said at one point he and a small group of people got within 10 - 15 feet of catching her near Hilton Road, just south of the Little Falls Golf Course. She wouldn’t allow them to get any closer, so they attempted to drive her back into town, where she would likely be safer than out in the country.
He was part of many who organized on Facebook and went out to search for her. Others in the area where she was known to hang out left out food and water so she wouldn’t go without.
Even Feld, who said he came to Little Falls every morning before work and every afternoon after work, was unable to corral her.
“One lady had called and said that she was right next to her yard,” Feld said. “I went over there and called her and everything. She just calmly got up and walked away. Then (Saturday) morning, someone said they’d seen her over by the Sheriff’s Office. By the time we got there, she had a couple people chasing her and she ran away. Then, when we found her, she just got up and calmly walked away again.”
Tabatt said, throughout his interactions with Mecha, he enlisted the help of Kono and her husband, Dayre. Renee managed the shelter at the Morrison County Animal Humane Society for 10 years and had developed a strong working relationship with Tabatt.
He said she was “awesome” in the work she did in trying to get the dog back to her owner. Renee estimated she and her husband spent five to seven hours each day trying to catch her.
“(Mecha) just got shook up when she’s got 15 people out trying to catch her,” Tabatt said. “Renee did a great job. (Mecha) just seemed to be more relaxed around her. I had my catch pole with me, and I think that might have scared her a little bit. But I’m very thankful for the public’s help.”
Not long after Renee finally was able to get a leash on Mecha, the dog was in the backseat of Feld’s pickup truck, sitting next to his 7-year-old son, Austin. As soon as she got home, she got a bath to wash away the dirt accumulated on her week-long adventure that covered a great deal of ground in Little Falls and the surrounding area.
Later that evening, Feld posted photos to the Rant n Rave page of Mecha, laying on the living room floor under a blanket with her head on a pillow, sleeping next to Austin. It was a much-deserved rest after an exhausting week.
“I feel great having her back,” Feld said. “I’m happy she’s home, the kids are happy she’s home — we’re all just really happy that she’s safe and back home. I’m thankful to everybody that helped get her back for us.”
Though Renee was the one who was able to finally catch the dog, she said it was much more than a one-person job. She was proud of how the community came together behind a common cause in trying to help a lost dog and her owner.
“This was about the whole community,” she said. “The last time I saw the whole community get behind something like this, I think, was when Jeanine Greyblood was missing. When people saw this missing dog, I think they saw it as something the community could do together to try and help. I think the community needed this. I really do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.