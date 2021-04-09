To the Editor:
Is our religion a method to gain the Kingdom by going to church and thinking that does it, or, is it a loving, obedient personal relationship with the Father and his son? The difference is enormous.
If we call ourselves followers of the Messiah, do we know what is required of us? The apostle John writes, “He that says, I know him, and doesn’t keep his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.” (see 1 John 2:3-6)
We need to ask ourselves, are we walking as our Savior walked? Are we following Matthew 22:37-40 in loving obedience to the Father and loving our neighbor as our self, the two great commandments? Are we changing our carnal ways through the power of the Holy Spirit; thereby showing respect and honor for what the Messiah did for us?
Our Heavenly Father has much patience with us if we are trying to walk the walk. If we fall at times we need to repent and change and be forgiven. When Messiah comes to judge he will set the sheep at his right hand and the goats at his left (Matthew 25:31-46). Which will we be? The difference is enormous.
