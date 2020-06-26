As many of you are aware, the Morrison County Fair has been canceled for 2020.
This decision did not come easy for us as Fair Board members. There were several factors that came into discussion when deciding whether to push on or cancel. We operate this fair on nearly 100% volunteer help. Several of our volunteers are retired and for personal reasons some stated they would prefer to sit this year out as a volunteer. We respect that.
We contacted our suppliers of cleaning products, toilet paper, and paper towels and were told they could not guarantee we would have products in time for the fair. There are also guidelines from the CDC that would need to be followed and without the two previous points we were unsure how we could meet those guidelines for the safety of our fairgoers.
Could we have waited to cancel the fair at a later date? Certainly we could have. However, our premium book needs to hit the printers by June 1 in order for distribution well ahead of the fair. This is a costly expense we would not recover with a later cancellation. In addition, we have several vendors and entertainment acts that were scheduled to attend our fair. It would be extremely rude to them to cancel closer to fair time after they have planned on attending all season.
While we are disappointed there will not be a fair this year we are moving forward with scheduled improvements to the grandstand area and livestock buildings. After canceling the fair, several of our members contacted our planned entertainment and were able to rebook nearly everyone for next year. In addition, we are excited to announce we are in the process of securing a carnival for the 2021 fair, something many of our residents have been missing for several years.
We recently received word from our county Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development in regards to how county level 4-H projects would be judged this season. If you have attended the fair you know the majority of our exhibit buildings and livestock barns are full of projects the youth of our county have spent months preparing for judging and display.
Morrison County 4-H has announced an in-person Achievement Day for our youth. While this will be closed to the public and run a bit differently than traditional fair judging days, all of our fair board members are committed to doing what needs to be done to support the 4-H youth of our county.
This year is something we have never encountered before; we look forward to seeing everyone again in 2021.
Jeanette Eller Watland is the secretary of the Morrison County Agricultural Society Board of Directors.
