The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic

There is essentially nothing that can stop the Church Ladies from doing good in their community. Not even a pandemic, said Judith Hecht, who plays the character of Agnes and is also vice chair for Oasis Central Minnesota.
“No matter what happens, the Church Ladies find a way. This year, the Church Ladies fundraiser goes virtual,” she said.
Normally the annual dinner theater production is held at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. However, with the novel coronavirus outbreak, social distancing guidelines and government regulations, this year, the eighth annual Church Ladies production will be done differently.
Instead of a two hour live show, the Church Ladies have filmed a series of different monologues that will be released daily, starting Aug. 12, on www.oasiscen tralmn@org, the website of the organization the Church Ladies raise funds for.
Because of the financial hit Oasis Central Minnesota has taken during the pandemic, Hecht said the fundraiser for Oasis is even more important this year.
“This production is Oasis’ biggest fundraiser and because Oasis is really feeling the pinch, us Church Ladies put our heads together, six feet away and thought we can do this virtually,” she said.
Rose Surma, executive of Oasis Central Minnesota, said under a normal year, the theatre production raises about $14,000. Those funds are then used to help families and individuals who are homeless by providing emergency housing in a motel setting as well as case management to embrace a hopefully brighter future.
Donations can be made online by visiting Oasis’ website under the “Get Involved” link. Checks can also be made out to Oasis Central Minnesota and mailed to Oasis Central Minnesota, PO Box 542, Little Falls, MN 56345.
Preparing for the production has been quite different for the cast. Instead of practicing indoors, the filming was done in one of the Church Ladies’ driveway in Little Falls, socially distanced. In addition, they have also practiced using Zoom.
While the Church Ladies have had a good time preparing, practicing and filming, the new endeavor came with its own challenges and a variety of sounds.
“You can have a good take going and then suddenly, you hear a lawn mower start up,” Hecht said.
Over the years, visitors to the annual live theater productions have gotten to know the different characters. Most have also tasted Agnes’ soft buns, a favorite among many.
Hecht said normally she makes the buns ahead of the performance, where people can buy them. However, this year, the Little Falls Bakery and Deli has joined the fun and will be baking the buns. The buns can be purchased at the bakery, Aug. 19-20 until the bakery closes at 2 p.m. The buns will also be sold at the Shoppes of Little Falls on those days, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Come and get your buns,” Hecht said.
Although it seemed like Minnesota was at somewhat of a standstill during the stay-at-home order and other guidelines, the Church Ladies have dealt with it in their own way.
For instance, Mother Superior, who is played by Robyn Gray, has reminded the ladies every now and then that she “knows all and sees all and is watching them.”
Agnes has been on a constant journey to keep her brain cells active, Hecht said.
“Now that she has perfected her bun recipe, she is venturing into the production of the wonder drink Kombucha to keep her brain cells healthy,” she said.
Elise Saggoo, played by Sr. Elise Saggau, has been really frustrated this year because all the contests were canceled. However, she takes matters into her own hands and figures out a way to win ribbons during the pandemic.
Hecht said, Beatrice, who is played by Ann March, had no choice but to give up her missionary work in Genola and return home. Always looking for ways to serve, she put her sewing skills to good use and some of her family’s clothing to make supplies to help the community.
Tootsie, famous for the Tootsie pops she sells, which can be purchased at the Shoppes of Little Falls, has been viewing the audience members through a camera lens.
“She is shocked at what some of you have been doing,” Hecht said.
Laurie Rothanburg, who is known for her role as Sr. Mar Gabriel, has taken on the role as an enforcer during the pandemic, making sure that everyone is following the rules. After all, according to her, there are a few other things rules can be used for besides measuring six feet of distance.
Some are feeling the tiredness of constant Zoom meetings. Lucille, played by Susy Prosapio was enjoying her free time until the pandemic changed life as she knew it.
“She’s been busy so many Zoom meetings that she is ready to throw in the towel on all of her many committee obligations,” Hecht said.
Another well-known character is Prudence, who is played by Jason Schommer.
“She’s probably mad at the Church Ladies again, but there is no way to make her happy, so the Church Ladies just accept her as she is,” Hecht said.
Hecht, Surma, and Oasis Fundraising Committee Member Vicki Spofford encourage the community to check out the Church Ladies newest adventure.
