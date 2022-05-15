The Buckman building, a reminder of HPC’s historic preservation in downtown Little Falls

It was a demolition threat to the Buckman building in downtown Little Falls that led to the establishment of the Heritage Preservation Commission in 1992.
At the time, Don Opatz with the Heritage Preservation Commission said, the Buckman building had been vacant for several years and had become a concern that kids would go into the deteriorating building. Finding a developer who could renovate and find use for the building was also difficult.
Eventually, one developer was interested in taking on the project, but in order to make it feasible, Opatz said the company needed to receive a federal tax credit. Shortly after the city learned from the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office that there were federal grants available for restoring commercial historical buildings, the Heritage Preservation Commission was established as having a commission was one of the guidelines.
Although it began with the prospect of the Buckman building being demolished, several other historic buildings in downtown Little Falls were funded, as well. One building is where the “Good Book Store” is located on First Street Southeast. Another is where the “Shoppes of Little Falls” is located on the same city block.
Today, the Buckman building is used as an apartment complex for senior citizens, but back it in the day, it was once considered to be the prominent hotel in town. That and Pine Edge Inn, Opatz said.
Part of the apartment complex also used to be home to the Little Falls Fire Department, Little Falls Police Department and to City Hall. Next to the Buckman building was the Little Falls Medical Center, Opatz said.
Pat Sharon with the Heritage Preservation Commission said that the city of Little Falls operates a Heritage Preservation Commission loan/grant as part of the mission to preserve, protect and perpetuate the historic, cultural and aesthetic interests and values of the city.
The loan/grants allow the borrower to take out a 10-year loan and pays 10% of the estimated renovation project cost as a down payment. While the borrower won’t have to pay any loan interest during the first five years, the borrower will have to pay 1% interest each year after the initial five years.
Overall, Opatz said, the borrower pays about 60% of the loan back and 30% is given to them as the borrower has several guidelines he or she must follow. One of the guidelines is to keep the exterior of a historic building looking true to the original.
Sharon said that the low interest loan/grant fund was established to safeguard and enhance the sites and structures within the areas of the mission.
The role of the commission is also further outlined in the Minnesota Heritage Commission Statewide Training Manual, Sharon said.
While the official roles and responsibilities are defined in local ordinances, in general, Sharon said, commissions help to identify historic resources by sponsoring surveys and then promoting their recognition by publishing inventories of the resource results.
Once the historic resources have been identified, the commission then often work to have some of the resources designated as official landmarks and districts through local ordinances. When the properties are designated, alterations and improvements are reviewed for appropriateness by the commissions.
Over the years, various people has contacted the Heritage Preservation Commission to see what can be done about preserving historical residential homes. Although there is no loan program for historic home owners, homes are at least 100 years in Little Falls look like the original design can be chosen to receive a Century Home plaque.
Century homeowners who are interested in applying, may visit www.morrisoncountyhistory.org/househistoryforms.pdf, complete the form and either drop it off at City Hall or mail it to City of Little Falls, P.O. Box 244, 100 NE Seventh Ave., Little Falls, MN 56345.
