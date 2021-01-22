To the Editor:
What gift could we possibly give to someone who has everything? Have we ever come up with that dilemma? What about a gift to our Creator? Thankfully he does not leave us in the dark; he does tell us what he would like.
His son answered a question about this with this statement, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.” (Matthew 22:37)
We read about our Father’s great heartfelt desire for this gift from us in Deuteronomy 5:29, “O that there were such an heart in them, that they would fear me, and keep all my commandments always, that it might be well with them, and with their children forever!” (See Exodus 20 and Deuteronomy 5)
Sadly, we all can sometimes fall very short, but if we have been called by him and have accepted his gift to us of his son Yahshua’s (Jesus) blood sacrifice, and received the gift of his set- apart spirit, then we can give him the gift of obedience out of a full, contrite and loving heart. A gift he desires and will accept.
