To the Editor:
We Franciscan Sisters thank our relatives and friends (pets included) who participated in the July 22 Parade of Blessings through our campus, offering greetings of love and support.
We so want to open our doors again for visiting, to pray with us and share coffee from our bottomless pot. But not yet.
Thank you for helping us stay safe and healthy through these hard times. May God and brother Saint Francis bless you. — Sister Carol Schmit, Franciscan Sisters, Little Falls
