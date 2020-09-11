To the Editor:

Thanks to everyone who responded to the August Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church. We received 171 units, surpassing our goal of 170 units. Thanks to the businesses that helped promote the blood drive, including LF Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180, Ace/Coborn’s, Walgreens; First United Church for the use of its gathering space; Red Cross for cookies and juice; and volunteers. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: Oct. 26, 27, 28.

— Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services, Little Falls

Load comments