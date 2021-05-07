To the Editor:
Thank you to Minnesota Power, our local schools and many local churches for donating and helping bring International Motivational Speaker Reggie Dabbs to Little Falls on April 28. His message of hope and resilience was much needed this year. — Sam Muhlbauer, Living Hope Church, Little Falls
