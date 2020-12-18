To the Editor:

Rose Court and Country Place of Pierz would like to thank the Pierz Lions Club for their donation. It’s greatly appreciated and important to our senior housing. The tenants were appreciative for the two holiday meals and gifts that they received this holiday season. Thank you for your kind generosity. On behalf of the tenants and management of Rose Court and Country Place, we wish you a special holiday season from our house to yours. — Rosie Talberg, Rose Court and Country Place, Pierz

