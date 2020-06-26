To the Editor:

Thanks to everyone who responded to the June Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls.

We received 210 units—surpassing our goal of 207 units. Thanks to businesses allowing posters; Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180—informing the public; Ace/Coborn’s Marketplace and Froggy’s — marquee reminders; Red Cross — for cookies and juice and volunteers who helped.

Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: August 24-25. — Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services Coordinator.

