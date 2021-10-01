To the Editor:

Thank you from Visit Little Falls for all the help with the Park2Park Ride held Sept. 25 to: Charles Lindbergh State Park, Friends of Lindbergh Heritage, Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, Minnesota Military Museum, Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, Touright Bicycle Shop, Coborn’s, Walmart and Papa Murphy’s. — Kristina VonBerge, executive director, Visit Little Falls

